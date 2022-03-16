Guinea Insurance Launches Self-Serve Motor Insurance

Guinea Insurance has launched a self-service motor insurance e-portal that allows customers to purchase motor insurance products in less than two minutes.

Speaking on the product, Guinea Insurance Managing Director, Ademola Abidogun, said that the motor insurance portal was launched to provide the insuring public with unlimited access to make real-time purchases from anywhere and whenever they needed to.

Ademola said the portal would give customers the freedom to buy authentic and reliable motor insurance policies without any geographical barrier, if the vehicle is within the Nigerian land borders.

“As it stands today, consumer behaviour is undeniably shifting and favouring effortlessness more than before, whether by simply engaging with a business quickly and conveniently or by easily accessing the most relevant information to meet their individual needs.

“Our customers nationwide would be able to choose and make informed decisions to purchase motor insurance products that best suit their insurance needs, ” he stated.

