FRSC Honours Personnel for Excellent Service

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

In recognition and appreciation for excellent service to humanity, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Zone 5 headquarters, Benin-city, capital of Edo State, rolled out the red carpet to honour its personnel who had distinguished themselves in 2021.

Also honoured were some personalities whose contributions towards safe motoring gained the attention of the FRSC in the zone.

The honorees were RS 5 Special Marshals Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Friday Ekhator, and the General Overseer of God’s Gift Church of Jesus Christ, Prophetess Patience Azeta.

The FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Andrew Kumapayi, who presented the commemorative plaque to Ekhator on behalf of the Corps Marshal, showered encomiums on him for changing the narratives of special marshaling across the zone, which comprises of Anambra, Delta and Edo States.

He described Ekhator as charismatic and pragmatic person, a goal-getter, team player, and a consummate Special Marshal whose loyalty and commitment to the FRSC core mission have never been in doubt.

ACM Kumapayi said Ekhator has within a short spell in office opened an office at the zonal headquarters, in addition to giving regular weekly briefings on the activities of Special Marshals across the zone.

The zonal commanding officer said he was delighted to present the award of excellence to Ekhator, as he stands out as a shining light among Special Marshals not only in the zone but across the country.

Kumapayi also commended Prophetess Azeta for single-handedly building a befitting convenience at the Edo State Sector respite room.

The award ceremony was preceded by the FRSC Zone 5 headquarters first quarter 2022 Durbar celebrated by the personnel as a way of fostering unity in an atmosphere of fun, laughter and merry-making.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

