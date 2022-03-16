Fowler-Amba: We’re Preparing Nigerian Girls to Be Captains of Industry, at Corridors of Power

Mrs. Olufunke Fowler-Amba is the administrator of Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, Oregun, Lagos. In this interview with Funmi Ogundare, she explained why the country needs to return to the village culture to curb vices and depression among youths and enhance the value system, among other issues. Excerpts:

What drives your passion for the growth and development of the school?

What we have seen is the spirit of excellence and good practice regardless of your limitations, whether it’s infrastructure or some of the things we battle in this environment. We realise that excellence is a way of life. It’s a mindset. Following global practices also is a way of life. It’s a culture. So what we have done is that we have implemented those tools into the culture of this school so that we know that everybody who is part of this community is thinking in the same way and towards achieving a growth mindset.

How often do you train your teachers?

Training is ongoing. I say this with all humility; many of us feel if we invest and train our teachers, they leave. But we have to understand something: training teachers affects the whole education landscape, so we have a social and moral responsibility when as find ourselves in the education space to ensure that all teachers are constantly trained. Training for us is a natural thing. It’s a daily life skill that we do. We have meetings every morning at 7.15 am. We have short training, and we train on collaboration, skills and ways to engage students in the classroom. When you collaborate as a team, there is a lot more you can get done as a whole. So what we are doing is teaching to collaborate in the sense that there is a lot of accountability. We realise that sometimes soft skills are what limit us in this environment. So we are working tirelessly to make sure that our community is aware of the importance of soft skills, which is being accountable to whatever you are doing, which means that teamwork is crucial in whatever you do. All these are very important to us.

Your school clocked 20 last year. What has been the achievements and challenges?

For us, COVID-19 is what I will call a master of progress because it made us realise that through limitations, you can actually excel. So what we did was to put a lot of safeguarding into place such that that way, our system was ready for whatever crisis we faced. The children understood tenacity in a practical way. We realised that through technology and the use of Zoom, there were so many things we could accomplish. So we did not see 2020 as a challenge. We saw it as a master of progress because it made us realise that we could, through crisis, reach the zenith of our potentials.

It’s been said schools are confining education to classroom learning. How have you exposed your students to contribute to society?

We have to get away from just being academic. We have to practicalise everything that we teach individuals under our care. How do we do this? The introduction of robotics and STEM has given the children the opportunity to really see what they are capable of. For instance, in preparing for the 2022 Lego league and tech challenge held recently, our children had to solicit sponsors, and they did it with such ease from individuals within their circle of influence. They interviewed people, presented their pitches and came together as a group. What we were doing is that we are allowing them to use their talents and use them in real-life situations. So you find out that somebody who is in charge of media has learnt how to build a website and pay for it, somebody who is in engineering, was able to successfully fill out an engineering book, that somebody who was in marketing, was able to raise funds for the group. So we saw different skills at play.

What future do you see for robotics and STEM in Nigeria with the different skills at play?

The future of the world is technology, regardless of where you find yourself. I see Nigeria going deeply into that. I am positive about the future of Nigeria because we have untapped talents, regardless of what is going on in society. We have to understand that we are relatively babies compared to other developed countries and the kind of talents that we have in Nigeria are untapped regardless of the slow or poor infrastructural devices that we have within our nation. We find out that people are still evolving. When you put a child in an infrastructure that is fully buoyant and structured, you see what happens. So I am very positive about the future of Nigeria because our youths are very talented regardless of what may be going on.

Your students exhibited a passion for robotics. Is it in the school’s curriculum?

Yes. What we are trying to develop is that we want to make our school a STEM school because we understand that technology is the future. We also understand that through technology, even your struggling students can gain skills that will make them marketable and add value to their careers when they move on to the next academic or employment space. So what we are trying to do is that in our current curriculum, there aren’t enough of the skills you need to be able to work in the new job market. The future of work is promoting collaboration, teamwork, and critical thinking, which we don’t see in our traditional curriculum, so we are making an effort to ensure that we marry STEM into our curriculum so that children will be ready for future work processes.

Aside from robotics and STEM, what other programme does your school engage in to inspire creativity?

We understand that art is very important. We also have things like cooking, sewing and designing. These are things we also incorporate to bring about the artist and creative person amongst ourselves. We really have a well-rounded education because we are preparing students for the future of work which is very diverse. We have moved away from the point where we are just celebrating people who are lawyers and doctors. The future of work for this generation is entrepreneurship, so we are really getting them ready to be entrepreneurs who will be globally competitive.

Nigeria’s value system seems to have dropped. What can the school system do?

I think it’s important that parents understand that schools​ are secondary parents. The foundation of core values morals starts from the home. I think we need to bring back the village culture into our society. What do I mean by the village culture? When I was growing up, your parents, aunties, uncles and relatives were all partaking in your growth, but now we have gotten into a very inclusive way of bringing up children, and we are not bringing in the extended family. We are not allowing the village to take care of our children. We are pushing the responsibility on the school. The school are not primary parents but secondary. We need to go back to the traditional way of family whereby we spend time with our children and eat as a family. Even by eating with your children, you learn so many things about them, so we need to bring those things back. I know that financially, it’s difficult for a lot of parents, but there are sacrifices we need to make. If not, there is going to be the decay of the family. Unfortunately, with this decay, it comes with drug abuse, depression and other things that society is not geared up to take care of at this time.

What is your view about bullying among students, and has the college experienced such an issue before?

It will be naive of me to say that bullying does not take place in any school. There has been a levy of bullying, but we don’t tolerate it. We don’t just speak about bullying; there are actions. Every child has to sign an anti-bullying policy not only when they come in but every term. We also have an update on what our anti-bullying policy is. I think it’s a lot of education. It goes back to teaching people about tolerance. We have documents which we give to each student and their parents. There is also an orientation that students and staff go through. We have a zero-tolerance for bullying. We expel, that is also in our policy.​

One of the school’s mission statements is to raise a generation of young women who will respect and uphold the dignity of labour and womanhood. How have you achieved this with women relegated to the background?

I think we shouldn’t be so hard on ourselves. We are going to be progressive. When we look into the political space, we are seeing more women partake in politics. It is not enough, but the women we are preparing today, we are preparing them to be in the corridors of power and I am confident that Vivian Fowler girls, will be in the corridors of power globally, even if it is not in Nigeria because we are already seeing it. I think there is really a positive road ahead of us concerning the progress of women. We are definitely not there yet, but we are at a point now in the society where the voice of women are being heard and women are really not taking a back seat, but slowly. We look into banking and other spaces and see the progress made with women in leadership positions. I think it’s going to happen in government as well.

The quality of the education system is dwindling. How can the federal government revamp it?

What does the United Nations recommend as our budget for education? Is the government meeting the needs? Is the government training people for the future of work? Like I said, we can’t all be lawyers and doctors. Have we invested enough in education? The formative years are so important. Are we doing enough in the formative years? We know that even when a child reaches 13, rather than going on an academic route, you can go on another route and gain skills. I must commend Lagos state because it is doing so well in making sure that they are preparing children in the public sector for the future of work. So I think we are making progress sometimes the progress seems slow, but we have to understand that a lot of developing countries are in their incubation period for things like education as a tool to move us forward. I am very confident that we are going to get there.

