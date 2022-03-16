Five Oyo Students Win Prizes in FGM Essay Competition

Kemi Olaitan

A non-governmental organisation, HACEY Health Initiative, has presented prizes to winners of the essay competition organised to educate secondary students in Oyo State on the issues of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and its laws.



The award ceremony, held at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, saw five students from five secondary schools winning prizes for their performance in the essay competition.

While presenting prizes to the winners, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Abdulrahman Abdulraheem, lauded the students for making the state proud.



He said, “I thank you young ones for making us proud because when you go through the rigorous process adopted by Hacey, you will know that it is not just by a stroke of luck nor by manipulation but by hard work, and when I saw the schools that are being represented here, they are among the best in Oyo State.”



The representative of Hacey at the ceremony, Mr. Bamidele Oyewunmi, in his remarks, said the essay competition was in commemoration of the international day for zero tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, noting that over 1,000 entries were received from Oyo, Osun and Ekiti, respectively and that the best five picked including the overall best came from Oyo.



He added that young people are now more informed about ways to end female genital mutilation as they have more knowledge about laws and policies, stating that the students who participated in the competition wrote on how to end FGM in their community and state.



The overall best student, Miss Elizabeth Awolowo, from God’s Blessing Private School, Ibadan, said she wanted her voice to be heard across Nigeria that FGM is evil and that women and girls should be saved from diseases and death because of the loss of a woman is the loss of the world.



Other winners include Ayotomiwa Ogunleye, from Wesley College of Science; Oluwatobiloba Omolaja, Eleyele Secondary School; Nuraeen Ajibike, Government College and Faith Ode, Oba Akinyele Memorial High School.

The students were all presented with gifts, while the overall best was presented with a cash gift of N50,000 and a brand new laptop.

