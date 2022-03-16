FG Flags off NEXIT CBN Investment Scheme for 460,000 Former N-Power Enrollees

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal government has flagged off the NEXIT/CBN Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme for exited N-Power beneficiaries Batches A and B.

The five-day training was flagged off in Abuja by Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq.

It is expected that out of the 467,183 trainees who indicated interest, 75,600 will participate in the first phase of the orientation programme and will be entitled to N3million loan from the CBN with a maximum tenure of seven years, if they qualify.

The minister was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali.

The 467,183 NEXIT CBN programme trainees were from the 500,000 batches A and B exited beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Farouq said that for ease of coordination, the training programme will be conducted in phases and will cover all the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is committed to ensuring that the strategic objectives of all the social intervention programmes are harnessed to achieve the desired goals and objectives.

“​The N-Power programme is a critical part of the National Social Investment Programmes domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development designed to achieve the National objectives of poverty reduction and job creation. The N-Power programme is key to helping young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills that ensure they become solution providers and entrepreneurs in their communities,” she said.

The National Coordinator, NSIP, Dr Umar Bindir advised the beneficiaries to take advantage of the CBN package to be self reliant.

