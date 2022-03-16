FCT Minister Sacks VIO Director

Olawale Ajimotokan



The Minister for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Muhammad Musa Bello, has sacked the Director of the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Mr. Wadata Bodinga.

A statement that was issued yesterday by the FCT Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Anthony Ogunleye, said that the removal of Bodinga was announced on Monday during the FCT Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting while another Director for DRST, Dr. Abdulateef Bello, was appointed.

In a related development, the FCTA is also set to begin the full implementation of the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS) in the territory.

The Secretary for Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr. Abubakar Tafida, disclosed this following the presentation of a memo on the scheme to the FCT Executive Committee (EXCO).

Tafida said hat in line with the National Health Act 2014, wherein the federal government has approved 5.0 percent of the basic healthcare provision fund to be used for emergency medical and ambulance services, the FCT Executive Committee has also approved the immediate implementation of the pilot scheme in the FCT and granted permission for the engagement of 66 personnel for the pilot programme.

“Essentially, we are talking of a situation where if there is any injury or any ill health that is capable of risking the life of an individual or posing a permanent disability to the health of that individual, he or she would be given prompt care at the point of the incident and then prompt transportation in an ambulance system to an emergency treatment centre in designated hospitals and treatment would be provided until such a person is stabilised for further treatment in that same hospital or transferred to a higher hospital where better care appropriate for that injury or ill health is provided,” he said.

Tafida said that during the first 48 hours of an emergency, not a single dime would be asked from the particular individual.

He described the scheme as a big plus for the health sector that would reduce delays and save more lives.

He also disclosed that the FCT administration has already begun a dry run for the pilot phase of the scheme and challenges, which has helped to some problems.

