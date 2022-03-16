Entry Opens for 2022 Mike Okonkwo National Essay Contest

From March 14 to May 20, 2022, secondary school students across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria will compete for the first, second and third prizes of the 17th Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition for 2022.

The theme of this year’s essay is ‘Nigeria: A Country at War against Itself: The Problems; the Solutions and the Way Forward’.



According to the Corporate Services Director, Rev. Mrs. Oluwayomi Uteh, apart from the cash prizes of N100,000, N75,000 and N50,000 for the first, second, and third place winners, the first prize winner will also get a laptop and a plaque while the school will get three computers.



The second prize winner will also get a plaque while the school will get two computers and the third prize winner’s school will get a personal computer.



The entry requirements for this year’s competition include an essay of a maximum of 2,000 words, a passport photograph of the student, full name, address, contact telephone number, class, school and name and telephone contact of the principal. Essays are to be submitted through email to​ essay@trem.org​ only.

The competition is one of Dr. Mike Okonkwo’s corporate social responsibility activities to raise the country’s education standards and sensitise students by making them analytically minded excelling in their world by developing their ability to think through issues.



It is also part of activities marking the 77th birthday of Okonkwo, the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM).



Prizes for this year’s competition will be presented to the winners at the 21st Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture, September 8, 2022, at the Muson Centre, Lagos.



To contribute his quota to national development, he started the Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture in 2000 and the lecture has grown to become a major contributor to government policies as it brings together seasoned men and women to discuss burning national issues. Also, to encourage the writing skills of children in secondary schools and to help them become solution providers to the nation, the essay competition was born. The topic for the essay is also the topic for the annual lecture.

