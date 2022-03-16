Edo APC Promises Automatic Ticket to 14 Members-elect

Adibe Emenyonu





The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State yesterday said the 14 state lawmakers elected in 2019, on its platform but were yet to be inaugurated would be given automatic tickets to contest the 2023 State House of Assembly election except those who choose otherwise.

State Secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah disclosed this in Benin City, during the official declaration of interest by the former Chairman of Oredo local government council, Osaro Obazee to vie for the party’s ticket to contest for the House of Representatives into the Oredo Federal Constituency.

Okah said: “The 14 lawmakers from our party have the right of first refusal because of the way they were treated by the government of Godwin Obaseki, that is what we have said because despite all they have passed through, they have remained with the party, APC

“Osaro Obazee has done well, he has been the mayor of the city, he has done very well and this is for people to learn that patriotism is very important, we know what he did when he was chairman of Oredo local government area.”

On his part, Obazee said he decided to contest because the people needed improved representation, adding that with his antecedent coupled with alleged disenchantment on the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), he would win the election if he gets the ticket of the APC.

He added: “I am a consultant in political affairs in my local government, I am not trying to praise myself, but I am coming from the grassroots and I have done my sampling, so I am not afraid that if I get the ticket of the party I will be contesting against the ruling government because even within them, we have done sampling of opinion and they have said severally that they are dissatisfied with the leadership of the party in government today so what that means is that it creates opportunity for people like us that are contesting to reach out to them and we have done a very serious homework and we believe the election will be won. My antecedents were there when I was a local government chairman.”

