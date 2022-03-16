Despite Akpanudoedehe’s Optimistic Statement, Buni, Bello Reconsider Positions

•CECPC secretary commend INEC for standing firm, says party is crisis-free

•Reconciliation still on-going, Ganduje declares

•Party commences sale of forms ahead of convention, chairmanship goes for N20m

•Bid to vacate order stopping convention suffers setback

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale and Alex Enumah in Abuja





Indications emerged yesterday that all governors elected into the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be standing down in a no victor, no vanquished deal reached with the Chairman of the committee and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, and allow other members of the CECPC to continue and conclude the party’s national convention scheduled for March 26th, 2022.

Already, Osun State governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, who was a member of the CECPC had resigned in order to face the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state wherein he is contesting for a second term.

So, THISDAY gathered that in line with the deal reached, Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello and Buni have elected to resign from the committee so that they can face governance in their respective states and allow the CECPC to continue.

However, the fate of the National Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe remains uncertain and a decision on him would be reached at the emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for tomorrow which the President will virtually participate in. The meeting’s one item agenda is the convention. Although other matters can be introduced under, Any Other Business, AOB.

These were the arrangements reached with President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

The convention would hold on March 26 and former Nasarawa Governor, Abdulahi Adamu is expected to emerge new chairman of the party.

After weeks of leadership tussle that plagued the ruling APC, Akpanudoedehe yesterday issued an optimistic statement that gave the impression that Buni had taken back control control as Chairman of the party’s CECPC.

Akpanudoedehe commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for standing firm in the face of the crisis that almost undid the party, declaring that APC is crisis-free.

Although, Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday, assured members of APC that the party’s national convention, scheduled for March 26, would go on as planned, saying reconciliation and consensus are already taking place.

Ahead of the convention, the party commenced the sale of nomination forms for various positions on Monday, with the exercise slated to conclude on Friday. It fixed N20 million as cost of nomination form for the position of national chairman.

At the same time, efforts by APC to set aside an order of Justice Bello Kawu of the Abuja High Court, stopping the party’s March 26 national convention suffered a setback yesterday due to legal representation.

Buni had travelled out of the country, to Dubai, for medical reasons, when a faction of the APC governors moved against him. The governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, assumed the leadership of the party in acting capacity, when Buni was away.

However, while the crisis raged, there was confusion over the fate of Akpanudoedehe, after reports claimed he had resigned, but he later insisted he remained the secretary of the party. He said he remained the secretary until Buhari decided otherwise.

Akpanudoedehe had said, “I have read in social media that I have resigned as Secretary of the APC. I want to state that it is not true, I didn’t resign. If I had resigned, you would have seen my letter of resignation written by me. Someone cannot just say somebody is dead, when he is alive.”

In a dramatic twist, after weeks of uncertainly, Buni’s personal assistant, Mr. Muritala Yakubu, was given access to the national secretariat of the party for the first time. Though Buni was not back in the country.

A meeting between Buhari and of some governors billed to hold in London appeared to have given the CECPC chairman and others a glimmer of hope.

After Buni’s aides gained access to their offices, Akpanudoedehe also arrived at the national secretariat of the party around 12:08 pm yesterday.

Addressing journalists at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, Akpanudoedehe said the ruling party was now crisis-free, despite the events of the last few days.

He stated, “The CECPC of the APC under the chairmanship of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State makes this press release to clarify the events of last week and reassure the membership and stakeholders of the party as well as the Nigerian people, in general, that the governing party is crisis-free, strong and remains united in giving the country the transformative leadership and good governance, which she promised them.”

Akpanudoedehe said CECPC had always done its best to steer the affairs of APC in line with the mandate vested in it at inauguration by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

He explained that on February 28, Buni took a long-delayed trip abroad on health grounds, leaving behind a written authorisation for other members of CECPC to continue work in his absence, particularly the day to day management of APC.

According to him, “In his absence, sundry activities earlier scheduled for action appeared to develop fresh urgency in order to satisfy the timetable for the 2023 general election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), thus, galvanising some within the CECPC to act in their best understanding of both the situation and the leadership dynamics in the committee/party.

“That all such actions were clearly identified at all times as happening in an acting or proxy capacity, and under the auspices of the substantive chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, contrary to widespread speculations that the chairman, secretary or some other officials of the CECPC have been removed from office or otherwise replaced.”

Akpanudoedehe said the caretaker committee was intact and functional as originally constituted. He assured that delivering a seamless national convention of APC on March 26 was top priority for the caretaker committee.

He added, “We shall continue to execute such assignments as are legal, pending the return of the chairman who is on his way back to the country and shall resume office on arrival with the full support of all members and other stakeholders.

“We are grateful to INEC for her firm guidance in the entire circumstances.”

Akpanudoedehe revealed that the party had engaged a team of senior lawyers to address a court order halting the planned APC national convention.

The ruling party called on the judiciary to give the matter the needed expedient attention in a bid to vacate the court order and allow for the conduct of a transparent and rancour-free national convention.

Akpanudoedehe restated the loyalty of CECPC to APC and the leadership of the party under Buhari.

He also reassured members and citizens that the ruling party was stronger than ever before and poised to extend its winning streak to 2023 and beyond.

But despite the statement by Akpanudoedehe, as stated earlier, in the meeting between Buhari and the governors, it was agreed that Bello and Buni would resign in line with the no victor, no vanquished deal.

But the CECPC would continue and the convention planning committee would organise the convention and a new chairman would emerge. When the chairman emerges, he would take over and that chairman is likely going to be former Nasarawa governor, Abdullahi Adamu.

Convention: Reconciliation, Consensus On-going, Says Ganduje

Meanwhile, Kano State Governor Abdulahi Ganduje assured APC members that the national convention of the party would take place as planned, saying reconciliation and consensus are already in progress.

Ganduje, who chairs the protocol sub-committee, said the party was preparing for the convention.

The Kano State governor spoke yesterday in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists at the APC national secretariat.

Ganduje said, “We are preparing for the convention. Apart from the selection of about 250 able young men and women, they are undergoing training after which they will proceed to the Eagle Square, the venue of the convention. I will be there myself together with other members of the committee and protocol sub-committee.”

Commenting on the court order barring the party from holding the convention, Ganduje said he had no fears, but was optimistic that the convention would hold.

He said, “I have no fears; our convention will hold, inshallah. Don’t worry, we are equal to the task. We are the biggest party in Africa and we have the experience to handle it.

“We are organising the convention, reconciliation is taking place, consensus is taking place, and we believe we will give you the best.”

Sale of Forms Ends Friday, March 18

APC fixed N20 million for purchase of nomination form for the national chairmanship position ahead of the convention. Director of Organisation, Professor Al-Mustapha Medaner, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

The sale of nomination forms, which started on Monday, March 14, would close on Friday, March 18.

The party said CECPC took the decision on the timetable/schedule of activities for the national convention at its 25th regular meeting held on March 14.

According to the party, aspirants vying for the position of Deputy National Chairmanship would pay N10 million for nomination form, while nomination forms for other positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party would be sold for N5 million each.

The ruling party noted that female aspirants and the physically challenged were to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for the positions they were vying for.

However, as of Tuesday, the forms for the various party positions were yet to be sold.

Bid to Vacate Order Stopping Convention Suffers Setback

Efforts by APC to set aside the court order stopping the party’s scheduled national convention suffered a setback due to legal representation of the party.

The order delivered on November 18, 2021 by Justice Bello Kawu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court restrained the party from going ahead with the planned convention.

By the order, APC was barred from proceeding with the convention on any date, pending the hearing and determination of a suit against the conduct of the convention.

Following the discovery of the order and being determined to conduct its convention on March 26, APC had swiftly moved to get the court to vacate the order by filing an application to that effect.

However, when the application was called yesterday at the FCT High Court sitting in Kubwa, there was a mild confusion as two lawyers claimed to be representing APC and Buni, the first and second defendants in the suit, respectively. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the third defendant.

Mr. Shuaibu Aruwa and Michael Adoyi, who claimed to be from the chambers of Musa Yakubu, both announced appearance for both APC and Buni.

Aruwa said the first and second defendants had briefed him to take over the matter from Yakubu. But Adoyi, who held brief for Yakubu, countered the senior lawyer, stating that his principal has not been debriefed from the matter.

Responding, Aruwa told the court that they had a copy of the letter of instruction to represent the first and second defendants in the matter.

”After we were briefed, we filed a notice of change of counsel and we informed counsel in court of the changes and there was no complaint,” he added.

But Adoyi insisted that his chambers had not been debriefed, adding that the case file is still with him.

He stated, “We were not served with the hearing notice of this matter today and we did not receive any letter debriefing us. The case file is still with me.

“Mai Mala Buni told my principal that the brief is still extant. We are still in this matter representing the first and second respondents.”

Following the confusion over the rightful counsel to the first and second defendants, the court observed that the case could not go on as scheduled and, subsequently, announced a short adjournment to enable APC put its house in order.

The judge said, “Having heard from counsel, it appears there is disagreement over who the counsel representing the first and second respondents will be.

“I, therefore, order the first and second respondents to write to the court who their counsel is. This matter is hereby adjourned to March 17, 2022.”

Kawu had on November 18, 2021, while ruling in an ex-parte application, halted the APC convention to enable him reach a decision in the originating summons by Honourable Salisu Umoru challenging the planned convention.

In the case with suit number FCT/HC/CV/2958/2021 and motion number FCT/HC/M/9655/21, the plaintiff prayed the court for an Order of interlocutory injunction restraining the first and second defendants and their agents from organising, holding or conducting the national convention of APC in January and February or at any other date either before or after, pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

The judge after granting the order warned that the subject matter of the case was now subjudice and must not be tampered with.

The claimant informed the court that the mere inauguration of sub-committees for the March 26 national convention, when the order of the honourable court was in force, was a demonstration of disdain for the rule of law in the country.

Last week, INEC wrote to APC, insisting that the commission does not recognise Bello’s leadership, and also informing APC that it has not performed one of the requisite requirements for a valid NEC meeting or national convention.

In the letter signed by Secretary to the Commission, Rose Anthony, the attention of APC was drawn to Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act, which provides, “Every registered political party shall give the commission at least 21 days’ notice of any convention, congress, conference or meeting convened for the purpose of ‘merger’ and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any of the elective offices specified under this Act.”

APC NEC Meeting Still Holds Thursday

APC insisted it was going ahead with its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for Thursday. Spokesperson of the party and the National Youth Leader, Mr. Ismaeel Ahmed, stated this yesterday in Abuja while briefing journalists at the end of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) meeting held at the party secretariat.

The proposed emergency NEC meeting had earlier hit the rock after INEC failed to recognise the leadership of the party under Bello, who signed the notice of the meeting.

But the decision to go ahead with the NEC meeting means that Buni’s position as Interim Caretaker Chairman is not on the agenda as he and Bello are expected to stand down. It should also be noted that Buni is still on medical leave as the letter he transmitted to Bello is still in force.

Although Akpanudoedehe was at the party secretariat yesterday, where he declared that the ruling party was no longer in crisis, his decision not to attend the caretaker committee meeting, which was presided over by former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, was an indication that all was still not well with the ruling party.

Regardless, Ahmed told journalists, “We just finished one of our regular committee meetings. As you are all aware, I told you last Friday that I would be interfacing with you for the next couple of days. I know that there is a couple of information that would go out in writing from the Office of the Director of Organisation. But I just wanted to make a couple of clarifications, because there were a lot of social media reports on the date and activities.

“The caretaker committee has mandated me to say that the sale of forms has begun for all the offices, both zonal and national. Like I said on Friday, the zonal congresses will now be moved to 26th of March on Saturday. So, there will be no separate zonal congress apart from the national convention. All will happen on the same day.

“Of course, we expect stakeholders from every zone to meet and decide on those things. The prices for the zonal positions, I think that is where there is a bit of misinformation or typographical error.

“The position of the national chairman has been agreed by the party to be sold at N20 million. The form for the position of the National Secretary is agreed to be sold at the price of N10 million. The forms for the position of Deputy National Chairman (North and South) will be sold at the same N10 million. All other NWC positions will be sold at N5 million.

“All other NEC positions, those are the deputy positions that are not members of NWC, the forms are going to be sold for N1 million. All positions at zonal level, with the exception of the Zonal Vice Chairman, which is also a member of the NEC, would be sold at N500, 000.”

He noted that women and physically challenged persons would buy the forms at 50 per cent of the prescribed rates, adding, “Convention is still 26th of March, we are working towards it and we are looking forward to it. We are going to be having our NEC meeting on Thursday, 17th of March.”

When reminded that the secretary of the party was at the secretariat earlier but left before the commencement of the meeting, Ahmed said he was not aware that Akpanudoedehe came.

“Walahi, I don’t know. I’m not in control of his itinerary. He doesn’t speak to me before he comes to the office, he doesn’t speak to me when he’s leaving. I’m not even aware he was in the office. I personally thought he had travelled,” Ahmed said, stressing that Bello travelled but was back, and would be at the secretariat today.

He said the party was expecting between 3,000 and 4,000 delegates at the convention.

