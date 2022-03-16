Corporate Farmers Equip Students for Agribusiness Enterprise

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Corporate Farmers International (CFI) e-Learning Academy has officially graduated some of its students who have passed through agribusiness professional courses, noting that the move is part of CFI’s move contribute its own quota to boost food production in the country.

CFI in a statement said that the graduated students would further proceed for practical internship in one of Lagos State farm sites before getting access to soft agric loans from its bank partner to enable them commence their own agribusiness enterprise.

The statement added that the move was apt following the frequent increase in the strike of Nigerian institutions and the urgent need for virtual learning due to COVID -19, pointing out that it is of great importance for technology to play an adequate role in our educational system, therefore, creating credible and knowledgeable EdTech platforms in Nigeria and Africa at large just like Young Africa Works initiative of MasterCard Foundation

The statement read: “In putting Nigeria to the global map within the educational and agricultural technology space, Corporate Farmers International launched its e-learning Academy in 2020 adding more value to agricultural education for students, youth, and other stakeholders within the ecosystem with five different professional certification courses.”

