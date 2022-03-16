Convention: Yari Ignores APC’s Zoning, Obtains Chairmanship Form

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The proposed zoning of party offices ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be threatened as former Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, on Wednesday, obtained the party’s chairmanship form.

The ruling party commenced the sale of forms for the various party offices on Tuesday ahead of the national convention scheduled for March 26.

While Yari is from North West, the party had zoned the chairmanship position to the North-central, while the position of the national Secretary was zoned to the South-west.

Already, Saliu Mustapha, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, Yari have obtained their national chairmanship forms.

Details later….

