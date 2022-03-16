COMMUNICATION TRAUMA FOR AFRICAN STUDENTS IN UKRAINE





In a war situation, anything goes. Everyone tells his or her story, writes Sonny Aragba-Akpore

Imagine being in a bunker for over 24 hours. No communication with anyone except those who are there with you. No food, no water or drinks. That was the nightmare of many African students holed in war-torn Ukraine until help came.

As for their parents and guardians back home, the trauma was unimaginable. Some developed high blood pressure that led them to the hospital.

By the time these students and other categories of immigrants found their ways to the rescue centers, so much damage had been done to their psyche.

War is no joke no matter the size. In a war situation, human lives mean nothing to war mongers like Vladimir Putin who has decided on a war for his greed and quest for power as if he will live forever.

Communication was a difficult process for the victims of this unnecessary war as many communication platforms were cut off for everyone. Most people who were able to reach out did so with so much efforts.

Even information reaching out were sloppy and inaccurate so much that both Putin and Zelensky spoke tongue- in- cheek.

Information came through primary sources, news media but heavily slanted.

In a war situation, anything goes. Lies. Half truth. Propaganda. All is fair in war. Everyone tells his or her story from his or her angles. Everyone tries to control his or her narrative.

The media is generally guided by their individual alignments. Those who are pro Russia will slant their reportage for Russia and those for Ukraine/NATO will do the same. Head or tail, humanity is the loser.

Strangely, diplomacy has been thrown to the dogs as every support for Russia or Ukraine is screwy. Only few countries including the United States and its allies bother to do anything positive but will not launch an outright war on Russia.

Sanctions from America and European nations are rife but how this can dissuade Putin is another question.

All he wants is for Ukraine to avoid joining NATO and perhaps EU or face an imminent destruction.

To understand the importance of storytelling during warfare, let us remember Josef Goebbels, the Propaganda and Enlightenment chief of Germany, during Hitler’s reign.

Goebbels was the most influential builders of the ‘Adolf Hitler’ brand, by brainwashing all nations to believe they were fighting the total war by deploying stories to flip the script, and put pressure on England.

Let us trace the Russian quest to attack Ukraine.

In March and April 2021, Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to begin massing thousands of personnel and equipment near its border with Ukraine and in Crimea, representing the largest mobilization since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

This precipitated an international crisis due to concerns over a potential invasion. Satellite imagery showed movements of armour, missiles, and heavy weaponry.

The troops were partially withdrawn by June 2021 though the infrastructure was left in place. A second build-up began in October 2021, this time with greater numbers of soldiers and with deployments on new fronts; by December over 100,000 Russian troops were massed around Ukraine on three sides. Despite the Russian military build-ups, Russian officials from November 2021 to 20 February 2022 repeatedly denied that Russia had plans to invade Ukraine.

As a response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU countries have imposed severe sanctions on Russia and its ally Belarus. The Danish government advises Danish universities to suspend all cooperation with Russia and Belarus.

In line with the policy adopted by Universities of Denmark – the organization of the country’s eight universities – the IT University of Copenhagen will be suspending all bilateral institutional cooperation with Russia and Belarus with regard to innovation, education, and research. All exchange programmes – for students as well as scientific personnel – will be suspended, and scientific conferences in Russia and Belarus will not be attended by researchers employed by the IT University of Copenhagen.

ITU is part of an exchange programme with a state university in Moscow, however, no ITU students are currently enrolled at the institution in Russia. Going forward, it has suspended cooperation with the university in question until further notice. Current Russian and Belarusian students already enrolled at ITU via exchange programmes will not be affected by the measure.

In a pre-dawn TV address on February 24, President Putin declared Russia could not feel “safe, develop and exist” because of what he claimed was a constant threat from modern Ukraine.

Immediately, airports and military headquarters were attacked, then tanks and troops rolled in from Russia, Russian-annexed Crimea and its ally Belarus. Big cities have been shelled, neighbourhoods razed and millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes.

And yet Russia bans the terms war or even invasion, threatening journalists with jail if they do. For President Putin this is a “special military operation”.

Many of his justifications for war were false or irrational.

He claimed his goal was to protect people subjected to bullying and genocide and aim for the “demilitarisation and de-Nazification” of Ukraine. There has been no genocide in Ukraine: it is a vibrant democracy, led by a president who is Jewish.

“How could I be a Nazi?” said Volodymyr Zelensky, who has likened Russia’s onslaught to Nazi Germany’s invasion in World War Two. Ukraine’s chief rabbi and the Auschwitz Memorial have also rejected Russia’s slur.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the General Assembly’s message was “loud and clear”. “End hostilities in Ukraine – now. Silence the guns – now,” he said in a statement. “As bad as the situation is for the people in Ukraine right now, it threatens to get much, much worse. The ticking clock is a time bomb.”

The GSMA also strongly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The situation is fast-moving, and various governments are considering broader sanctions against Russia. In light of this emerging situation and considering the tragic loss of lives, Mobile World Congress seems immaterial under the circumstances. MWC is a unifying event with a vision to convene the mobile ecosystem to progress ways and means that connectivity can ensure people, industry, and society thrive.

The GSMA follows all government sanctions and policies resulting from this situation. Russian Pavilion were banned at MWC22 in Barcelona, Spain last month. Security for the event was constantly reviewed and adjusted as information emerges all because of Russia.

Diplomacy should rule for a lasting peace.

Aragba-Akpore is a member of THISDAY Editorial Board

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

