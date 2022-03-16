CIBN to Partner ACAMB on Reputation Management Gap in Banking Sector

Nume Ekeghe

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has signified interest to partner Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) to bridge perception and reputation management gap in the nation’s banking sector.

CIBN gave the assurance on partnership and collaboration last recently when the newly inaugurated ACAMB executives paid a courtesy call on the Council and Executive Management of CIBN at Bankers House in Lagos.

Speaking during the visit, President of ACAMB, Rasheed Bolarinwa said the relationship between both bodies have led to the robust development of the banking and financial industry in the country.

He however noted that the relationship could achieve more especially in the area of bridging perception and reputation management in the banking and financial services sector.

“There is this negative perception among customers generally on the issues of bank charges. In other instances, customers feel banks are not doing enough for them especially as regards accessing loans and other benefits, “he said.

Earlier the ACAMB President appreciated the CIBN for its various advocacy moves aimed at entrenching banking practice in Nigeria’s financial space.

“We want to specifically commend CIBN for its consistent efforts at ensuring a healthy and competitive banking and financial industry in Nigeria. Notable amongst the various strides of the institute, is its consistent and professional discharge of advocacy roles, organisation of annual world class banking and finance conference which peaked with that of 2021 where two sitting Presidents; Presidents Muhammadu Buhari (Nigeria) and Paul Kagame (Rwanda) were in attendance; as well as the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo”.

Responding on behalf of institute, the President/Chairman of Council, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi commended ACAMB for the visit and had a positive view about the positive role ACAMB has played over the years to shape positive image for Nigeria’s banking sector. He said the CIBN will continue to partner ACAMB where necessary, to amongst other things, guard the image of the banking and financial services industry.

