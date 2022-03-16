Chaos in Lekki after Tipper Crushes Bike Man, Passenger to Death

Rebecca Ejifoma

A yet-to-be identified truck driver, yesterday crushed a commercial motorcyclist and his passenger to death at Eleganza area in the Lekki-Epe Expressway of Lagos State.

According to reports, a vehicle had accidently hit the bike on motion when he breached traffic laws. The tipper, however, ran it over, leading to his death and that of his passenger.

In reprisal, other commercial bike riders were said to have attacked motorists in the area while they set the truck ablaze.

A witness, John Maduka, narrated: “The okada (bike) man took one way. But the okada riders didn’t care who was right or wrong as they felt that they were always right and untouchable.

“They see themselves as the kings of the road,” adding that the irate bike men also barricaded the road and set a bonfire.

Meanwhile, police officers from Ajah, the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, and the Chairman, Lagos Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye alongside their teams and DPOs of stations around the area where on ground to restore peace and order.

Egbeyemi, however, led other officers to control traffic and removed the barricades.

