Breaking: Support My Lifetime Ambition, Tinubu Begs APC Senators



*Says he wants to step into Buhari’s shoes, not on his toes

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ) , Senator Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, appealed to Senators elected on the platform of the party, to support his lifetime presidential ambition.

Tinubu made the appeal at the Senate wing of the National Assembly during an interactive session with the APC senators.

He said he had all it takes to lead Nigeria as president from 2023 going by his pedigree and passion for a genuinely developed united Nigeria

Tinubu assured the federal lawmakers that he would not step on the toes of President Muhammadu Buhari but work hard to step into his shoes from 2023.

Tinubu said, “My presidential ambition is driven by capacity and experience to deliver by stepping into the shoes of President Muhammadu Buhari and not to step on his toes.

“I am here for counsel , partnership and support . I seek your advice and counsel as stakeholders in this democratic journey .

“This is not about gaining power . It is about securing good government for the nation .

The process is starting in few weeks time. Back me successfully for the nomination of my life time ambition” , he said .

He added that of all the people in the race for Presidency, he’s the most prepared , being a former Senator and Governor.

“This is the time to deliver Nigeria of our tomorrow today “, he stressed.

The President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan , said the caucus appreciated enormous contributions Tinubu made in the formation and sustenance of APC as the ruling party in Nigeria since 2015 .

He assured his guest that his colleagues would continue to remain united to ensure the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He also explained that external factors were mainly responsible for the social and economic challenges the country had been facing since the APC took over power in 2019.

He lamented the faceoff between the executive arm of government and the legislature between 2015 and 2019.

Lawan said, “From 2019 till date, we have achieved so much because we are focused and united.

” Everybody looks up to the APC to save this country come 2023 and we have people who can make this happen within the party.

“President Buhari has provided good leadership which we should leverage upon in 2023. That is why we have to remain committed as party members.

” 2023 will be a year of the APC that is why we must all work hard to make this happen.”

He praised the courage of Tinubu in his endeavour, saying “we wish you well in your enterprise and we are with you in the course of making APC to survive as a party.”

Tinubu is meeting with the APC caucus of the House of Representatives as of the time of writing this report.

Details later…

