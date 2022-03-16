Breaking: Buni Cancels APC NEC Meeting Slated for Thursday

Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cancelled the proposed emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The acting chairman of the Caretaker Committee and the Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Bello had set out the notice of the meeting.

The emergency meeting was supposed to ratify decisions taken in respect of the forthcoming national convention of the party.

However, following the letter written by President Muhammadu Buhari which directed Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni to return as the chairman of the Caretaker, the NEC meeting was subsequently cancelled.

The National Secretary of the party, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday.

He said: “As directed by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, a purported emergency meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) slated for Thursday, March 26, 2022 is hereby cancelled.”

The leadership of the party had commenced preparation for Thursday’s meeting and the NEC meeting had been set up before the President’s letter came.

However, the party would continue with its preparation for the national convention scheduled to hold on March 26.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

