Bandits Kill 4 Police Officers, 1 Civilian in Kebbi Community



* Police rescue 10 expatriates



Ismail Adeayo in Birnin Kebbi

No fewer than four police officers and one civilian were killed by bandits at Gafara village at Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Monday.

Ten expatriates working in a tomatoe-processing plant in the area were however rescued by the police during the attack.

The Police Command in Kebbi State confirmed the development on Tuesday.

The expatriates were working in the processing plant in Warrah area of Ngaski when the bandits stormed the area and kidnapped the expatriates.

While confirming the incident, the state Police Command PPRO, SP Nafi’u Abubakar, said: “It was unfortunate as four of our officers and a civilian paid the supreme price in the attack.”

