Azpilicueta, Alonso Back in Chelsea Lineup for Lille Trip

Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are ready to start the Champions League last-16 second leg against Lille, boss Thomas Tuchel announced yesterday.

Captain Azpilicueta is available after illness, while wing-back Alonso has fully recovered after having Covid-19.

However, Tuchel says winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and wing-back Reece James are doubts for the trip to France.

“We will try to have them join in training later, but this will be a very tight race,” said Tuchel.

Both players missed Chelsea’s 1-0 win against Newcastlein the Premier League on Sunday.

“As you know they were not involved and we will take the decision on those two after training,” added Tuchel.

“It will be a very late call. First we need to weigh up the risk. Let’s see after training if it is worth the risk or whether it is even possible first, as it will be a very, very tight race for them.”

Chelsea take a 2-0 lead into Wednesday’s second leg after goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic earned victory at Stamford Bridge.

The government has issued a special licence to allow the club to continue operating after freezing owner Roman Abramovich’s assets, citing his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

As part of the licence terms, £500,000 can be spent on home matches but there is a £20,000 limit on away travel.

What an average Premier League team spend per away match comes in at about £30,000, and European away fixtures add an extra premium.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have removed their request for their FA Cup quarterfinal game at Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors, the FA said on Tuesday.

Chelsea had made the request to the FA board for reasons of “sporting integrity” because they are unable to sell tickets due to restrictions imposed by a British government licence.

The FA remains in ongoing discussions with Chelsea, the Premier League and the Government to find a solution that would enable both Chelsea fans to attend games and away fans to attend Stamford Bridge, whilst ensuring sanctions are respected,” the governing body said.

TODAY @9pm

Juventus v Villarreal

Lille v Chelsea

