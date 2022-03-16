AVM Lubo Urges Retiring Trainees to Invest Wisely

The Commandant, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Air Vice Marshal Idi Gamso Lubo has urged retiring personnel to invest wisely with their retirement benefits.

He also charged them to continue to be ambassadors of the country as they prepare to bow out of service.

He gave the admonition during the Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service held at the centre in Oshodi, Lagos, as part of the events leading up to their passing out ceremony (POC).

In his advise, he stated that as they were preparing to leave the service, it was important to put their resources to good use and avoid investing in bad vices.

He further advised them to be loyal to the institution and the country by bringing their experiences to bare for the advantage of their fatherland and represent the Armed Forces well even after retirement.

This is just as he advised those still in service to prepare for life after retirement and put things in order before that time comes, explaining that NAFRC as an institution was equipped to train them on skill acquisition and management that are needed for post service life.

The Commandant appreciated the trainees on the good behaviour exhibited throughout their stay in the centre, stating that it was a reflection of the kind of persons they are.

