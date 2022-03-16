APC Crisis: Buhari Orders Buni’s Immediate Return as Caretaker Committee Chair

•Warns govs against utterances that may lead to disunity, implosion

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni to immediately return as the chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also warned all members of the Governors’ Forum and their followers to desist from any behaviour or utterance that would likely lead to disunity in the ranks of the party, and ultimately jeopardise the transition to the convention

Buhari gave this directive in a letter dated March 16 and addressed to the Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and the Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu.

The President also copied Ag. Chairman, CECPC and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Director General, Department of State Service , Yusuf Bichi and Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

Buhari, in the letter, lamented that the ruling party was currently facing a litany of controversies and some level of uncertainties that might ultimately question its status and affect the status and feasibility of its proposed National Convention.

He stated: “In addition, it has come to my attention that, because of recent events, the APC is faced with a multiplicity of court cases pending against it in various courts across the country.

“As a result of this, the party faces the possibility and prospect of the invalidation of all its activities and actions by the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Furthermore, the party has demonstrated its inability to proceed with the issue of effecting change in the leadership of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), in a way that is inclusive, legal and respectful of the time limit set and required for giving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sufficient notice of the time and venue for holding its convention.”

The President stressed that no doubt, these controversies and uncertainties, as enumerated above, pose a real threat to the party; and might lead to a possible non-recognition of its activities, elections and the probable invalidation of all its other actions by INEC.

Buhari said this might ultimately even lead to its implosion and non-existence.

Against this background, Buhari said there was, therefore, an urgent need for the party to, as much as possible, avoid all controversies, litigations and all other necessary distractions and quickly get its acts together.

The President directed: “First, the issue of the leadership of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee (CECC), should immediately return to status quo ante:

“Second, ail members of the Governors’ Forum and their followers should desist from any behaviour or utterance that will likely lead to disunity in the ranks of the party, and ultimately jeopardise the transition to the convention;

“Third, the Mai Mala Buni-led CECC should, accordingly, be allowed to proceed with all necessary preparations to hold the convention as

planned unfailingly, on 26th March, 2022.”

