APC Chair: Sheriff Restates Interest as Mustapha Picks Nomination Form

Contrary to claims that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has endorsed Senator George Akume, for the Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Deputy Director for Ali Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, has dismissed any such thing, saying his principal was still in the race.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Ojougboh said the report indicating that Sheriff had endorsed Akume, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, was fake news.

He said that Sheriff was still consulting in spite of recent developments in the party.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report that the Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation has joined forces with Malam Isa Yuguda Support Organisation to support the candidacy of Sen. George Akume for APC National Chairman.

“We which to disassociate ourselves from the report which emanated from Chief Ray Morphy, Co-ordinator South of the George Akume Campaign Organisation.

“The report is fake and should not be regarded, it is nothing but a figment of the imagination of those who planted it. We categorically state that the report which claimed that the Sheriff Campaign Organisation is working to ensure that George Akume emerged as APC’s national chairman at the National Convention is a blatant lie from the pit of hell,” he said.

Ojougboh said that the report was ridiculous and unfounded, adding that Sheriff, a former two term governor of Borno, enjoyed almost 70 per cent support from APC grassroots.

Meanwhile, the purported adoption of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as a consensus national chairmanship candidate of the APC might has collapsed as Saliu Mustapha, another chairmanship hopeful, yesterday, paid N20 million UBA draft to become the first aspirant to pick the chairmanship nomination form.

He picked the nomination form at the APC national secretariat in Wuse 2 Abuja.

He told THISDAY his by picking the form shows that there is no consensus and he is in the race to win and not step down for any aspirant.

Mustapha told Thisday after picking the national chairmanship form that he is in the race to become the national chairman of the APC

He said that from what is on ground, the permutations are in his favour and that his political group, the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) Monday redoubled their support for him, asking, “with the massive followership and support, why should I step down for who”

According to him, “with the youths and the old CPC block with me, why should I step down. Age and experience is on my side . Don’t mind those who drop names that they are the purported candidates.

APC’s Deputy Director of Organisation Sabiu Bello handed over the two forms after receiving the mandatory N20 million from Mustapha.

He said: “This is a clear confirmation that I’m in the race and a testament to the seriousness I’ve shown since I threw my hat into the ring. “Now that I’ve collected the forms on the same day they were made available, I would intensify consultations with key party stakeholders with a view to letting them know why I’m the best man for the job.

“I, however, want to express my appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for paving way for what we have just done today.”

