Apapa LG Donates Free Jamb Forms to Indigent Students

Oluwabunmi Fache

The Executive Chairman Apapa Local Government Hon. Idowu Adejumoke Senbanjo, recently presented jamb forms to indigent students of Apapa.

The presentation, according to her, was to fulfill part of her electioneering promises in assisting some of the indigent students in the community.

She said education remains the most potent weapon against retrogression and under- development and is also the bedrock of every development in the society.

“On this note I am glad to present this year UTME forms to indigent students amongst us and I implore you to gird up your loins and ensure that you achieve greater success in the examination.”

I would like to advise all beneficiaries of these noble efforts of the local government to take it as a challenge by making sure that our efforts are not in vain. I equally admonish all the beneficiaries of this noble gesture to shun all negative vices and bad behaviours which are but not limited to examination malpractices, thuggery, cultism, cyber-crime etc. which often leads to poor self- esteem.

No matter what is going on in the country’s education and amongst the youths, especially with the syndrome of ‘’Get Rich’’, education is the best legacy one can have in attaining an enviable and respected position”

Sebanjo promised all beneficiaries, who would perform excellently well and secure admission into federal or state universities, that they shall be included in the local government bursary which will come up very soon

