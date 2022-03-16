Anxiety as PDP NEC, Caucus, BoT Adjourn to Today on Presidential Ticket

Chuks Okocha





Following the inability of the National Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reach a decision on the zoning of its presidential ticket on Monday night, the party has adjourned its scheduled National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) to today, Wednesday, to enable further consultations among stakeholders.

The NEC and BoT meetings were scheduled for Tuesday morning and late afternoon, but information released by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, moved all the meetings to Wednesday to hold separately.

The South, particularly, the southeast has been insisting to produce the presidential ticket but the north is advocating that the ticket be thrown open to all interested persons.

Meanwhile, former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has fixed March 23 to officially declare his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Although the former Vice President and some of his key support groups have been criss-crossing the nation in a bid to consult critical interests, socio-political blocks, opinion leaders and influencers within and outside the PDP, he is yet to make his 2023 ambition public.

