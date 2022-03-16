Amokachi Mocks Black Stars over Uncertainty of Cape Coast Stadium

Olawale Ajimotokan

Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi has mocked the Black Stars of Ghana over confusion surrounding their home venue for the first leg of the World Cup 2022 Playoff fixture against Nigeria on March 25.

The derision over venue switch was in a video uploaded by the Special Assistant to President on Sports, which has since gone viral.

Former Everton striker, Amokachi, famed as ‘the Bull’ during the height of a successful career, mocked Ghana for being unsure of where they will be hosting Nigeria in the first leg of the double header, unlike the Eagles who will be playing the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on March 29.

Amokachi taunted the Black Stars as a team still looking for a stadium, unlike the Super Eagles who will be smattering at the renovated Abiola Stadium that has a capacity for 60,000 spectators.

“We are at the Moshood Abiola Stadium and we are ready. Look at how beautiful the pitch is. Look at how the stadium is. We are ready.

“People are still looking for a venue. Some people are under confusion. You know who I am talking about” the former member of the national team to USA ‘94 and Atlanta ‘96 said.

The doubt about where the first leg will be played was accentuated by the request by Ghana Football Association (GFA) to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that it was considering switching the match venue to the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi following pleas by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to CAF to move the match from Cape Coast Stadium, due to its poor nature occasioned by celebrations that followed Ghana’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary on March 6.

Incidentally, CAF had also on Sunday inspected Kumasi at the request of GFA and the National Sports Authority (NSA) of Ghana.

However, Ghana could be forced to play its home match in either Morocco or Benin Republic if CAF accedes to Nigeria’s request by rejecting GFA’s application to switch the match to Kumasi.

This is given that FIFA requires that venues already proposed for World Cup qualifying matches must be selected 90 days in advance with no option for a belated switch.

However, the NSA had in a tweet assured fans that it was working hard with its partners to ensure the readiness of Cape Coast turf for the home match against Nigeria in less than 10 days away.

It said the Cape Coast Stadium was looking good after the Independence Day celebration.

