A’Ibom Guber: Ekpenyong Withdraws Support for Umo Eno





Okon Bassey in Uyo

The former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Senator representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in the Senate, Christopher Ekpenyong, may have dropped his support for Pastor Umo Eno, the preferred choice of governor Udom Emmanuel in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Senator Ekpenyong had during consultation on him by Pastor Eno recently vowed to mobilise support from his constituent to ensure he succeed in his gubernatorial ambition.

But when the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East (Uyo) Senatorial District, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan consulted him, Senator Ekpenyong said God revealed to him that the next governor of Akwa Ibom State will be Senator Akpan popular called OBA.

Receiving Senator Akpan, who went to consult him over his governorship ambition in his country home in Obot Akara LGA, Senator Ekpenyong extolled OBA’s sterling qualities and laudable achievements both as former commissioner of Finance and in the Senate.

Addressing the supporters who accompanied Senator Akpan during the private consultative, the former deputy governor said: “I dont know what others are saying and what they heard.

All I know is that God has told me that OBA is the best governorship aspirant for Akwa Ibom at this time. OBA has the experience, he has the connection. With him, we can go to bed and sleep.”

He said within the period he has work with OBA in the red chambers, “you have been a pride to Akwa Ibom and Nigeria. Of course, if we want to follow the American system, if you were not vying for governorship, you are eminently qualified to vie for the presidency of Nigeria. I am aware that you are experienced, you know how Nigeria is and where to tap the resources for the good of our people. I know you have the capacity.”

Senator Albert, according to Ekpenyong, has always been a peaceful and humble person, who accords him (Ekpenyong) due respect even in the senate, not minding that he(OBA) is a ranking Senator.

The former deputy governor said he had always been proud of OBA’s sterling performance in the senate, which has brought so much respect to Akwa Ibom from the leadership, though of a different political party.

Describing OBA as pride of Akwa Ibom state, he added that he postponed his trip “to give credence to his (OBA’s) candidacy for the governorship of Akwa Ibom State. Senator Bassey Albert is a pillar in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Ekpenyong, who said nobody can intimidate him to accept that is not good for his people, added that they want a governor who knows their peculiar problems and has the wide contacts to deploy for their solutions.

“OBA, since your heart is very clear, I know that you will change the circumstances of these men and women. As a former banker, you know that these people need welfare and banking investments.

“What they need is development. If you go to Ini, you can change the environment into a rice belt so we can also have rice pyramid. From Obot Akara to Etim Ekpo to Ika, we have the best palm oil”, he said.

Before praying for OBA, for God to lead him safely to the hilltop mansion in 2023, Ekpenyong said he was “thrilled and carried away in the spirit to see the calibre of politicians accompanying Senator Bassey Albert. “

Senator Albert had earlier informed Senator Ekpenyong that his aspiration will leverage on God, his experience, connection with the people and knowledge of their peculiar challenges to serve Akwa Ibom better when elected.

‘’The welfare of Youths is very paramount towards sustaining the peace for the development of the state. Leveraging the gains of the past administrations will provide a veritable ground for us to address Youth unemployment by generating a resourceful data bank to identify the gaps and core issues limiting the development of our Youths to enable them become self-reliant’’ he stressed.

He assured all that he had tailored a development roadmap that will enable his administration when elected to solve local problems using local solutions.

