Agency Counsels Niger Communities on Climate Change

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has warned the state on the likelihood of an outbreak of meningitis and other related diseases as a result of the warm environment currently being experienced across the state.

It said the people across the state should therefore take precautionary measures, including staying in well ventilated houses and avoiding crowded areas.

NSEMA also admonished the people to wear light cloths as a result of the prevailing heat conditions.

The Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, in a statement made available to journalists in Minna last Monday asked the people to stop the indiscriminate felling of trees, and also plant more trees to preserve the environment against desertification.

Inga said the warning became necessary in order to “build the resilience of our

Communities that may be at risk,” advising the people to take a lot of water and liquid substances and avoid dehydration.

The director-general said NIMET has also predicted the outset of the rains in the state this year between April and May, and therefore, challenged the people to ensure all drainages are cleared in order to avoid flooding.

He told the people “not to build on water ways, avoid dumping of refuse in drainages, and limit activities around river banks at the peak of rainy season to avoid being flooded.”

Quoting NIMET predictions, Inga said the rains this year is expected to last for between 100 and 200 days while there will be a 15-day dry spell between May and August

He, therefore, asked farmers to contact the Niger State Agricultural Mechanisation and Development Agency (NAMDA) for flood resistant and improved seedlings.

