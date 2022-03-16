African Alliance Restates Commitment to Better Business Relationship with Brokers, Pays N1.42bn Claims

African Alliance Insurance Plc, has restated its commitment to stronger and better business relationships with the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB). The assurance was delivered by the MD/CEO of the company, Joyce Ojemudia, to the members of the South-South Area Committee of the NCRIB during their Members’ Evening sponsored by African Alliance Insurance PLC in Port Harcourt. .

Speaking at the event, Ojemudia said: “We do not take your supports for granted, knowing well your critical role in our industry as well as being our longstanding partner in progress. For every business we have gotten from you, we say thank you. But like Oliver Twist, we want more. Wanting more for us is not just about raking in more premiums, it is also about partnering with you to grow your businesses too while bringing succor to our mutual clients as well as driving the industry’s penetration. We reiterate our unstinting commitment to making you happy; after all, we are all in the business of putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Highlighting the company’s claims profile in the ongoing business year, she said in the first two months of the year – January and February 2022, the firm had already paid a total of N1.42bn in claims.

“Broken down; we paid N268.14m in Group Life claims; N248.79m in Individual Life claims; N165m in Takaful claims; Esusu took N8.77m while Annuity was N726.18m,” she said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

