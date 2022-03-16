Adire Market Week to Empower 1,000 Women, Youths in Ogun

Sunday Okobi



As part of her commitment to develop and empower the youths and women of Ogun State, the First Lady of the state and Founder of Ajose Foundation, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has concluded plans to organise the First Lady’s Adire Market Week between April 7 and April 9, 2022, at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The First Lady’s Adire Market Week, according to a statement issued and made available to THISDAY yesterday by the Press Officer, Office of the Ogun First Lady, Kemi Oyeleye, is organised to build on the gains of the successful launch of the adireogun.com; promote financial inclusion for women-owned businesses, enhance the tourism potential of the state and further help the state to continuously setting the pace as the Adire capital of the world.

The statement noted that the event would showcase and promote authentic Adire products from 150 exhibitors in Ogun State as well as the works of traders, fashion designers, models and other players in the Adire industry, with at least 5,000 local and international participants expected at this year’s edition thereby giving stakeholders in the industry the opportunity to showcase their products to the global

market.

The day one and closing ceremony will feature a fashion showcase, it added.

Oyeleye, therefore, called on members of the public to leverage on the enormous opportunities available through the First Lady’s Adire Market Week by participating at this year’s event.

