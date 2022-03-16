Action Aid Donates ICT Hub to Gombe Community





From Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Shela rural community in Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State has been uplifted with the provision of an Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre to improve their living standard.

According to Manager of Social Mobilisation, Action Aid in Nigeria, Mr. Adeduntan Adewale, during a brief handover ceremony yesterday, the donation of the hub is in line with the organisation’s ideals of getting closer to the people in order to eradicate poverty.

He said the centre would go a long way in addressing some of the challenges faced by the rural people by enabling them get connected to the world as well as help the youth to do online registrations without travelling to far away Gombe, the state capital.

He said: “For us, we feel this will put or save more money to the parents which can be channeled to other things. It will also build capacity of the youth from the community as they will learn and also be able to compete or engage with their peers globally. This is an opportunity to enhance their capabilities in digital engagement.”

Adewale revealed that this is a pilot programme as it is also intended to show the government the possibility that they could do more by bringing more equipment into the hub adding that “it will bring visibility to Shela community all over the world. Shela will be on the global digital map.”

The Advisor, Partnership and Local Right Programme of Action Aid in Nigeria, M. Hajara Adamu, gave an overview of the centre and said that the organisation has refurbished the building and stocked it with computers, a printer, router, e-verter with solar system, DC fan, chairs among others costing a little above N1.3 million.

Adamu said that the Action Aid had been working in the community for over 10 years providing several interventions but that this latest intervention was donated with the aim of bridging the digital divide between the rural and the urban community.

She explained that Shela community was considered out of many others because of its stability, as there have never been any reported cases of communal clashes. Another consideration, she said, was the community’s suitability, access to internet connectivity as well as the interest shown by residents of Shela.

The Chairman of Shela Community Development Association, Mr. Caleb Ahmadu Dogarin, appreciated Action Aid for the intervention promising that the facility will be well utilized, sustained and secured since they had long been anticipating the provision of such facility.

He expressed assurance that “with determination, we’ll learn and get the knowledge. I’m very sure that it will greatly help our youths who have been backward in terms of ICT.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

