500,000 Maize Farmers Benefit from CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme

Francis Sardauna





No fewer than 500,000 maize farmers across Nigeria have benefited from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anchor Borrowers programme in the last six years.

The National President of Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria, Bello Abubakar Funtua, disclosed this when he led members of the association on a courtesy call to the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabir Usman.

He explained that 80,000 maize farmers in Katsina State have so far benefited from the programme as part of effort to enhance food production in the state.

According to him, “We have more than 80,000 maize farmers in Katsina State that benefited from the CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme through the Maize Farmers’ Association of Nigeria.

“We have also assisted at least 500,000 maize farmers across the country under the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme in the last six years. And the production of maize has increased.

“From 2015 to date, we had an increment of 12 million tonnes because in 2015, maize production was eight million tonnes; but with the coming of the present administration and the introduction of the programme, maize production has risen to 20 tonnes in 2021.”

He reiterated that the programme has gone a long way in ensuring the federal government’s drive to diversify the economy and ensure that agriculture was at the forefront.

Responding, the Emir said banditry and insurgency have negatively affected farming activities in the north-west as well as the north-east regions of the country, saying many farmers have been killed by the hoodlums.

He admonished members of the association not to allow politicians and other people with questionable characters to take over ownership of their activities and ensure that real farmers benefited from their programmes.

