30 Nigerian Youths Graduate from US Consulate Fashion Entrepreneurship Program

A diverse group of 30 young Nigerians have graduated as first cohort from the Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy’s Fashion Entrepreneurship Program, an initiative supported by the United States Consulate Lagos to build the capacity of budding fashion designers in Nigeria.

A statement yesterday, explained that over the next six months, 100 emerging fashion entrepreneurs aged 22-35 would be trained on fashion designing and business management skills that would enable them to scale and sustain viable fashion businesses in Nigeria.

“Designed to foster entrepreneurial know-how, the capacity building program encourages new thinking in the fields of fashion, design, consumer trends, business development, marketing and branding, and provides opportunities to network with established industry players, alumni of US government exchange programs, and mentors,” it added.

Delivering remarks at the graduation ceremony, which was held at the Enugu, US Consulate Deputy Public Affairs Officer Jennifer Foltz, noted that the US Mission has a long history of supporting the promising entrepreneurship sector and small businesses in Nigeria.

She congratulated the graduates for their successful completion of the program and emphasised their important roles as entrepreneurs who create job opportunities and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth.

“The fashion industry plays an important role in strengthening U.S.-Nigeria cultural ties and contributes significantly to growing Nigeria’s economy,” Foltz said.

“The US government believes in creating platforms such as this capacity building program to help support entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.”

Program implementing partner and CEO of Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy lauded the US government for its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs in Nigeria’s creative industry, which she described as a space with huge potential.

Ogunrinde, an alumna of the US government sponsored International Visitors Leadership Program, noted that encouraging economic growth and job creation are key to spurring economic prosperity.

“Entrepreneurs and small businesses have a key role to play in Nigeria’s future prosperity. Through this program, we are equipping the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs with the requisite skills and entrepreneurial know-how to enhance their success in the business world,” Ogunrinde added.

At the end of the program, participants were awarded with certificates.

“Over the next couple of weeks, participants will continue to work with Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy as they use their new skills and knowledge to scale their businesses. The next cohorts of the fashion entrepreneurship program will take place in Lagos and Port Harcourt,” it added.

