2023: Two Commissioners Quit Akwa Ibom Govt

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Two commissioners have quit the cabinet of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, in order to pursue their political ambition in the 2023 general election.

The commissioners who resigned their appointment from the state executive council are Mr. Akan Okon of the Ministry of Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, and Mr. Sunny Ibuot of the state Ministry of Labour and Manpower Development.

Okon was said to have resigned to pursue his 2023 governorship ambition while Ibuot reportedly resigned on personal reason.

Okon in his letter of resignation seen by journalists yesterday expressed gratitude to the state governor and the people of the state for the privilege given him to serve the state.

According to him, “It was an honour and great privilege to serve our state under the leadership of Governor Emmanuel at such an important phase in our history. I am grateful to God Almighty and the governor for giving me the opportunity to serve.

“I also thank the people of our dear state for their support and encouragement which motivated me in the discharge of all the tasks and assignments given to me, especially with regards to the envisioned three gateways (land, air and sea) for the rapid development of our dear state and the creation of job opportunities for our enterprising youths.

“Throughout the duration of my service, I strived diligently to interpret the governor’s vision for our state as encapsulated in the Divine Mandate Agenda and Completion Agenda respectively.”

On his part, Ibuot was alleged to have resigned due to his opposition to the governor’s succession agenda. In a letter addressed to the governor, he thanked him for the opportunity to serve the state in various capacities.

