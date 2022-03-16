2023: Tinubu Meets Senate APC Caucus Today



Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade



A Presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will on Wednesday (today) meet with the party’s Senate caucus.The meeting scheduled for 2.30 pm, shortly after the day’s plenary, was disclosed by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in a letter read at the start of plenary on Wednesday.The letter was signed by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).“There will be APC Senate caucus meeting with His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, today, March 16, 2022”, Lawan said.The meeting between the APC Senate caucus and former governor of Lagos state is scheduled to hold in the Senate President’s conference room.

