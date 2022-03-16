2023: PDP on Course with INEC Guidelines, Timetable, Says Ayu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has saidthe party was on course with the timetable and guidelines for 2023 general elections as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ayu, who stated this at the PDP national Ccaucus meeting held on Monday night in Abuja, said the National Working Committee (NWC) was working round the clock to ensure that the party kept to the timetable issued by INEC.

“We are very much on course and this meeting is for us to look at our own timetable and guidelines. We are determine that we will keep strictly to the guideline in spite of the short time that is available to us. We will keep to this timeline.

“We are sure that by next year, we will win most seats in the National Assembly and most importantly produce the next president. We urge Nigerians not lose hope. We are coming and we will rebuild this country,” Ayu said.

He said in spite of the challenges, the PDP had continued to make progress, including winning in recent elections at the FCT Area Councils Election and by-elections in Cross River, Ondo and Imo.

“We are making steady progress and I believe that with time we will take over everywhere,” he said.

Ayu, who said serious issues would be discussed at the meeting, added that the PDP NWC was working with stakeholders to resolve whatever problems that were in the party.

“That also brings me to crisis in other state chapters. We are to conduct congresses in state chapters that we did not have congresses before. Whatever problem that may have arisenfrom those congresses, we are addressing them and we hope that by the time we resolve everything, the party will be stronger than ever before,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, and Governor of Sokoto State,Aminu Tambuwal, said the recent elections were reflections of expected victory in 2023 , urging members of the national caucus to bury their differences.

“I appeal that we all as leaders and members of this great party must bury our differences and work together harmoniously. We must give the right signal to Nigerians, that we are united and ready to rescue this country,” Tambuwal said.

Also speaking, Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, appealed to the party leaders not to abandon the old party members, while welcoming those retuning after defecting to other parties.

Jibrin described the meeting as critical to enable the party make important decisions.

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, said the PDP Caucus in the National Assembly was doing its best in the interest of the country, adding that even though the Gender Bills suffered some setbacks, the PDP lawmakers wanted to ensure that the National Assemblytook a second look at it.

