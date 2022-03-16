2023: Kaduna Urges Public Servants with Political Ambition to Resign before March 31

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has directed public servants and political appointees aspiring to contest for elective positions in the 2023 elections to resign from their positions before March 31, 2022.

The directive, which was contained in a memo signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Balarabe Lawal, noted that the recent Electoral Act 2022, assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari provides that political appointees and public servants aspiring to contest elections must resign their positions before the conduct of political party primaries.

He, therefore, directed those concerned to submit their resignation letters to the office of the SSG before March 31.

The memo read: “The Electoral Act 2022 recently assented to by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, was released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the 26th February 2022 along with the timetable and the schedule of activities for 2023 general election, specified that political appointees and other public servants aspiring for political offices are expected to tender their resignation prior to the conduct of the political party primaries.

“The Act categorially provides that such officers should resign 30 days before the Party Primary Elections of the specific post they are aspiring for.

“In compliance with this provision, all political appointees and other public servants serving in the Government of Kaduna State aspiring for political offices should submit their letters of resignation to the Secretary to the State Government before 31st March, 2022.

“This is for your information and strict compliance, please.”

