2023: Group Supports Osinbajo Presidency for Stronger, United Nigeria

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo



A frontline group of eminent persons comprising leading professionals, business people and politicians in Nigeria and in diaspora has urged Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to join the presidential race, saying that he is the leader Nigeria needs in 2023.

The group under the aegis of ‘We Move Group’ expressed its support for the VP during its inaugural global virtual meeting organised to unveil its programmes focusing on building a strong support base to ensure the success of Osinbajo’s presidential bid.

Prof Osinbajo is widely expected to join the 2023 presidential race to succeed his boss President Muhammadu Buhari. But the VP is yet to formally make his aspiration known.

However, We Move Group identified Osinbajo as “the most qualified and competent Nigerian to lead the country in 2023”, adding that Nigeria would be the better for it.

According to the group, Nigeria at this point in time need a rounded, competent, and credible candidate with nationwide appeal and acceptance, adding that this should be “a deciding factor for the next general election and the overall future direction of the country”.

Speaking at the event, lead spokesperson of ‘We Move Group’, Mr. Wale Akingbade, explained that the decision to endorse the VP “after careful deliberations and consultations with decision makers and opinion leaders from diverse parts of the country”.

He stated that the group’s endorsement of Osinbajo is anchored on his six identifiable strengths and qualitie, including “time proven credentials, competence, character, conviction, compassion and commitment to national unity”.

“We need to build a strong Nigeria that is one people, one nation of men and women of all faiths, of all ethnicities committed to a country run on high values of integrity, hard work, and justice for the progress of all. No one represents these ideals better than the VP,” he said.

A lawyer and convener of the We Move Group, Mr. Tony Epelle noted that building a new Nigeria required a collective action of men and women “who are prepared to make the sacrifices and stick together to fight injustice, corruption and to insist on the rule of law as key pillars for building a healthy progressive society.”

He observed that the VP is a principled leader, with the right people focused and public service credentials to lead Nigeria at a critical time when the nation needs experienced, skillful, stable hands at the helm.

In his contribution, Alhaji Zakari Buba, a businessman and co-convener of the group pointed out that Nigerians have a good opportunity to support the candidacy of the VP to take the rein of power in 2023.

He described the VP as “a one-in-a-million politician with an impeccable and unblemished record of integrity, honesty and trustworthiness, adding that those that have had the privilege of associating with Prof. Osinbajo can readily attest to quality leadership.

“(Osinbajo) is the kind of leader we need at this critical phase of our nationhood, given his transparent commitment to the progress of people from every part of the country and his uncommon fairness and loyalty even in very difficult times,” Buba said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

