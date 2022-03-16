2023: Enugu Stakeholders Fault Group’s Claim on Zoning

Gideon Arinze



Enugu stakeholders on the platform of the Enugu Rescue Group (ERG), have faulted claims by a political group, Ife-Emelumma Enugu West, over an existing governorship zoning arrangement in the state.

The Ife-Emelumma group had claimed that Enugu stakeholders reached an agreement during the administration of Sullivan Chime to zone the 2015 governorship seat to the Enugu North senatorial zone and the 2023 governorship seat to the Enugu East senatorial zone.

But the National Coordinator of ERG, Mr. Ejike Iloh-Tasie, dismissed the claims as fabrications that “fly in the face of logic.”

He noted that all these years, the Ife-Emelumba Enugu West claimed it was the founding fathers of Enugu State that laid down the zoning formula, but suddenly shifted it to the Sullivan Chime era.

“Unfortunately, their claim was punctured by former governor Sullivan Chime who unequivocally stated in a 23rd November 2018 interview in the Sun newspaper that there was no zoning and that he personally took the decision to take the governorship to Nsukka for equity,” he said.

Speaking further, he said that “when Chimaroke Nnamani became governor, it wasn’t zoned to Nkanu, he won against somebody from the West, even in his re-election bid. When I contested, it was free for everybody, people from the North, from the East, from the West, the same thing during my re-election. Then I said fate had made it that the East had done their two terms, myself in the second term at the time, I said it would only be fair that we take it to the North to reduce tensions and I promised to work towards it. That was how it happened. We zoned it to the North, not that there was any agreement; it was common sense to reduce problems. I was the leader and I took that decision.”

He maintained that it was strange that the supposed motion on a decision that would be binding on the entire Enugu State for ages was only moved by Mr. Dubem Onyia from Udi, and amended by Mr. C.C Egumgbe, from Udi, seconded by Senator Ben Collins Ndu, another Agabaja man (Udi/Ezeagu block), and presided over by Sullivan Chime, wondering if it was a family get-together.

“If it was Enugu State discussing such a serious issue, who represented the Greater Awgu and the other parts of the Enugu State? Who represented the women block, the youth, the traditional institutions, town unions, and the other political parties?

“If it was a Peoples’ Democratic Party zoning meeting, what part of the PDP constitution empowers the people so named to undertake such enterprise.”

Iloh-Tasie noted that there was nothing in the document presented by Ife-Emelumma Enugu that suggested a resolution that Enugu should take the 2023 governorship slot.

“All we saw in the document, whose authenticity is still very suspect, is mere minutes of meeting. Nothing in it looks like a resolution to zone Enugu governorship to Enugu East. This is the height of rabble rousing,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

