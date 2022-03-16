2023: Cleric Advises Christians to Participate in Politics





James Sowole in Abeokuta

A popular cleric in Ogun State, Prophet Sunday Dare Iyunade, has charged churches to sensitise their members on the need to actively participate in electioneering process, saying Nigeria is dire need of Christians of high integrity to cleanse the polity.

Iyunade, the President of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries (PSBM), with headquarters in Ijebu-Ode, spoke at a press conference, organised to herald the activities marking the 26th Anniversary and 20th Annual Convention of the church.

The cleric said Nigerian politicians made politics a dirty game to scare people of integrity from coming out to participate.

He said, it is not enough for Christians to just sit in the corridor of their churches and be praying waiting for miracles to happen the way they want it politically.

“Christian leaders should mobilise their congregation to register as voters, contest for positions and on the day of election, go to polling stations, queue like other electorate, even under harsh conditions and vote.

“Christians are running away from politics because they think it is a dirty game. It is the role of the church to sensitise and encourage their members to actively participate in politics.

“Christians are not up to five per cent of those in politics. The church must wake to its responsibility, they must raise Christians with untainted character who will rescue Nigeria from the doom we are heading to,” Iyunade said.

He noted that the forthcoming 2023 Election would amount to waste of insufficient and unavailable resources, if the election fails to produce the right set of leaders.

The cleric accused the political class of contributing to the challenges of insecurity bedeviling the country.

He called for the withdrawal of security operatives attached to VIPs and politicians, arguing that “Nigeria will not be safe until politicians no longer feel secured.”

“Insecurity in the nation will persist as the architects and sponsors of insecurity are still on ground. Unless they leave, insecurity cannot be combated.

“Insecurity is an instrument in the hands of some politicians”, the cleric alleged.

Iyunade said secessionist tendency of any part of Nigeria from the rest, cannot succeed in because the move would be crushed.

