2023 CAMPAIGN WATCH

As a political analyst told THISDAY earlier in the week, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is holding the political space to ransom as uncertainties that have dogged the jinxed national convention of the party, have refused to douse four months to two years since the removal of the erstwhile National Chairman of the party and former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.

First, it was a palace coup that removed the chairman of the Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee of the party and current governor of Yobe State, Malam Mai Buni. Replacing him, so to say, was the governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, who even claimed he was not aware that Buni was the caretaker chairman of the party. Shortly, apparently knowing that those, who pushed them out would not get away with it, the National Secretary of the party, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, also resigned.

When the new helmsmen in the saddle wrote to INEC intimating the electoral commission of their proposed March 26 convention, the commission wrote back that it could not act on the letter since it was not signed by the National Secretary recognised by the Commission. Now, it is back to square one for the party.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been quiet as its presidential hopefuls have been busy consulting while some of them will officially declare any moment from now. These include former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

But it has been a huge disquiet between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State as the duo have been involved in war of words over composition of the party in Edo State as Wike brands Obaseki an “ingrate”, while Obaseki on the other hand claimed to have a history of dealing with bullies. The heat is on…

When Will Osinbajo Muster Courage?

Earlier in the week, some national dailies reported that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, had officially informed his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, of his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election, on the platform of the ruling APC. The reports claimed the president gave his blessings without committing to whether he would support or endorse him.

However, spokesman of the Vice-President, Laolu Akande, has come out to deny the report, saying his principal was committed to his present assignment of assisting the president to deliver on their current mandate.

Debunking the reports, Akande said: “As it stands, it is not clear whether or not the Vice-President will throw his hat into the ring.”

Last month, Akande also denied reports saying Osinbajo was set to officially announce his presidential ambition after the APC convention. This was February 7th when Akande claimed reports of Osinbajo planning to announce his presidential bid were false. He then said: “I have seen ‘news’ that the VP will announce presidential bid after APC convention. Anyone reading the story will know it is all false and speculative snippets.”

From all indications, it seems the Vice-President is still reading the political barometer and not convinced that time is ripe enough for him announce his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election. Ironically, groups and associations rooting for the vice-president keep increasing in number every day. In fact, some of these associations have come out to counter Akande at different times and even claimed the vice-president is not speaking the truth whenever he denies his presidential ambition.

Secondly, many have been asking, who is bankrolling these groups. Just on Monday this week, THISDAY obtained a video promo for the Vice-President extolling his virtues and claiming he is the right person to succeed President Buhari come next year.

Beyond this, Osinbajo has been very visible in functions, both social and cultural lately. He was at Ibadan last week for the coronation of the new Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun. Before then, he was at the dinner of the Igbobi College Old Boys Association. He was also at the passing out of the Air Force College, Yola, just to mention a few.

In fact, Osinbajo spends more time outside Abuja than in the seat of power. In all these, political watchers believe the former Lagos State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General is selling his candidacy with style. But he has not been bold enough to officially and categorically say he would contest. What is he afraid of?

Will Amaechi Stand to be Counted?

Transportation Minister and former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, was recently turbaned the Dan Amar of Daura, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari. The award, the Emirate Council said, was in recognition of Amaechi’s achievements in the transport sector. The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk Umar, said Amaechi had done so much for the town.

His words: “I would like to remind you that the good things the minister brought to this emirate are countless but we have seen the University of Transport Technology that he has sited here; we have seen the railway that has been sited here to Niger Republic.”

However, debunking the rumours that Amaechi might have bought the title or given the town money, the monarch had this to say: “If I turban anyone, it is not because he gave us money or we want something from that person, we turban people irrespective of their religion or tribe. You are living witnesses that we have turbaned a lot of people in this country and even beyond. You know that we don’t do what we do for monetary gain.

“Are we not supposed to appreciate what he (Amaechi) has done? So, if anybody says it’s because of money, it is their own business. I know that I did this because of what he has done for us in Daura. I don’t give people tittles, because of money, no matter how rich you are. It’s a tradition here to reward those who have shown great love and commitment to our people.”

While the monarch might have had reasons to debunk the malicious rumours, what he could not deny was that posters announcing Amaechi’s purported presidential ambition flooded the streets of Daura on the day of the turbaning. In fact, many political watchers were of the opinion that the title was a precursor to Amaechi announcing his presidential bid and an endorsement by the Northern Establishment.

And may be, he is more than qualified. If the rumours of the ruling APC zoning its presidential ticket to the South are anything to go by, that is a plus for the former Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly. Secondly, he has Igbo ancestry and perhaps, experienced enough in public service. However, all these will count to nothing unless the astute politician himself stands up and throws his hat into the ring. Hence the question: will Amaechi stand up?

When will SanwoOlu Get the ‘Nod’?

Since his emergence from nowhere in 2019 and his subsequent election as the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been a political good boy and has been extremely loyal to the political juggernaut that made his emergence possible in 2019. And that is the Tinubu political machine, the generator of the hurricane that denied former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode second term.

Since he became governor, Sanwo-Olu has never taken any step that will upset the political balance in the state nor shown that he was the one in charge of the state APC political machinery or structure. In short, the governor has been a good political godson to a former governor of the state and National Leader of the APC, Senator Bola Tinubu.

However, not a few are worried that the governor is yet to officially announce his second term ambition. This has sparked the rumours that the governor is yet to get the nod from his godfather, Tinubu, to go ahead with his second term plans. There have also been rumours that his deputy, Toyin Hamzat, among many others, is being prepared to take over from him. This cannot be independently verified, but the speculation is rife.

However, many are of the opinion that Sanwo-Olu should have started preparations for his second term. Does he deserve to have his mandate renewed? Many will say he does. The governor has done quite well in areas of infrastructure and also security in the state and has managed the political balance very well, including delivering sound leadership.

A source also told THISDAY that Tinubu will not want another Ambode situation in hishands in 2023 due to his own foray into the presidential race.

“Another second term or no second term for Sanwo-Olu is one distraction Tinubu would not want,” the source told THISDAY, adding: “The Ambode issue went like that because Abuja also needed Tinubu then for Buhari’s second term. There is nothing like that this time.

“Also, dropping SanwoOlu will put a question mark on his own leadership recruitment strategy. Above all, the Sanwo-Olu guy has also done enough to merit another shot at Alausa.” But while these points are almost not debatable, the question remains: when will SanwoOlu get the green light to announce his second term bid?

Ekiti 2022: For APC, PDP, It’s Lull after Turbulent Primaries

The two leading parties in Ekiti State, ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seem to be catching some breath after both parties had what could be described as very acrimonious primaries.

For the APC, the erstwhile Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, picked the ticket, but other aspirants, led by former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy and current Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, condemned the process that produced Oyebanji in very strong terms. Others like Kayode Ojo and Wale Fapohunda too were also very aggrieved. While Bamidele had said he won’t be leaving the party neither would he be going to court, same could not be said of Ojoand others.

The leadership of the party in the state is though aware of Ojo’s stand, sources close to the party in the state told THISDAY that the likes of Bamidele and Fapohunda, have not shown enough commitment to the Oyebanji project.

“They are yet to instruct their supporters to start working for the candidate and this is worrying. However, before campaign starts fully, these issues would have been trashed by party leaders so that all can come together and ensure that APC wins again in June. I am sure this will be achieved. We are one family.”

As for the opposition PDP, the first casualty of the primary election, which many believed former Governor Ayo Fayose, worked in favour of his political protégé, Bisi Kolawole, was the defection of former Governor Segun Oni to the Social Democratic Party (SDP). And this is said to be giving the PDP sleepless nights in the state even if its leaders were claiming in the public that there is nothing to worry about. In hushed tones, within the PDP, many admit that Oni remains a popular candidate in the state, especially, among civil servants and teachers. The only snag is whether he would be able to do enough mobilisation for his new platform, SDP, before the elections.

Another issue the PDP had to deal with was choice of deputy governor. One Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun, a former commissioner during the administration of Governor Fayose, was nominated on February 23 this year. But even before the national secretariat of the party could do anything on the nomination, Mrs. Ogun rejected the nomination for “personal reasons”.

Sources, however, told THISDAY that Ogun was roundly rejected by party leaders in the state, who saw her as another Fayose stooge. Finally, the party settled for Kolapo Olugbenga Kolade, who has since been ratified by both the party and INEC. Campaigns, according to schedule available to THISDAY, will start next month.

By then, the two parties would have caught enough breath after a turbulent three months.

