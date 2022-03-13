Umar Nasko’s New Political Move

Even at a young age, Umar Mohammed Nasko has proven that he is indeed a fearless man. While some of his age mates keep complaining that they are not given a chance to make their voices heard in the nation’s political space, this young man has been a top policymaker in Niger State.

He resigned as Chief of Staff to the Governor of the state and emerged as the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by defeating the then incumbent deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Musa Ibeto, and many others in the primary election of the party.

When he threw his cap in the ring to contest for the number one job of the state at 39, many considered this as an insult, as he would be contesting alongside others who are older than his father. But what many of his critics failed to realise is that occupying a leadership position is not strange to him.

The light-complexioned man, popularly known as Sarkin Aiki (King of work), had held many key positions in the past where he performed excellently. So, it was not surprising when he was endorsed and anointed by his former boss for the 2015 governorship election in the state. Obviously, his closeness to the former governor, many, including his friends and admirers, had seen him as the successor to Babangida. In other words, many had thought that Nasko would coast home to victory. But this was not to be, as he lost to the opposition APC candidate, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Shortly after the election, the former Commissioner of Tourism and Culture’s fame began to wane and his political structure almost crumbled.

Again, he threw his cap into the ring for the 2019 governorship elections in the state and in no time gained back his lost popularity and defeated other heavyweights in the PDP, including a former Nigeria Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Ahmed Ibeto, among others.

With this, he had hoped that his dream would be realised. But alas, it turned out to be another wild goose chase. He was left in the cold again!

However, a source disclosed that the handsome politician remained unperturbed, despite the loss. Instead, he is making political consultations and has not given up on his philanthropic gestures.

Society Watch gathered that the man would be gunning for a senatorial seat to represent Niger North Senatorial District.

