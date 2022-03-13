Three Remanded in Custody over Destruction of Christ Embassy Church in Benin

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Three persons have been remanded for two weeks in a Benin Correctional Centre over the invasion and destruction of Christ Embassy Church in Benin City

The suspects were also alleged to have unlawfully assaulted the Pastor in charge of the church, Godfrey Esiegbe, Chief Superintendents of Police Clement Aikpokpo and Desmond Apebeen.

The suspects docked were Mr. Sunny Ibude (50), Monday Osabohien (42), and Godspower Igbinosun (36) before Justice Efe of Benin Criminal Court One on a 12 count charge.

The trio and others now at large were alleged to have between February 18 to March 10, 2022, in a manner likely to cause breach of peace, unlawfully entered into Loveworld Crusade Ground also known as Christ Embassy, Km 10, Benin-Sapele Road, measuring 217,565 hectares covered by Certificate of Occupancy dated January 25, 2010.

In Charge No. B/CO/545M/2022 between the Commissioner of Police and the three defendants, the accused who were also docked with possession of firearms were charged with attempting to promote native war.

According to Mr. I.E. Ekibade of the Legal/Prosecution section of the State Criminal Department, Benin, Ibude, Osabohien and Igbinosun are also a accused of willful and unlawful damage of building fence valued at N5 million, belonging to Christ Embassy.

The case has been adjourned to March 29 for mention.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

