The Grace and Prosperity of Mattew Ashimolowo at 70 … His Matchless Exploits in the Vineyard of God

The average Nigerian believes that established clergymen are superstars. After all, there is no other way to explain how some of them only speak words and manage to win the trust of their congregants. However that may be, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo is now only a superstar based on the words he has spoken in times past. His star wattage can be attributed to the tall tower of accomplishments with his name in the builder’s spot. At 70, the man is essentially the president of a small nation.

Nigerian pastors outside the country face many challenges. Ashimolowo was not exempted from this ‘rule’ when he took up residence in the United Kingdom (UK). For a man that allegedly hawked foodstuff as a boy in the streets of Kaduna, Ashimolowo’s current status as the number one UK Pastor did not come from empty sermonizing. Instead, the man gritted his teeth so that he can pursue the divine vision and raise others to be like him. And he has.

One of the biggest churches in the UK, Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), began as a result of Ashimolowo’s vision. That was far back in 1992 while his mates were looking for political appointments in Lagos and Abuja. In the past three decades, Ashimolowo has affected tens of millions of lives in the UK, Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, and many other places. His fortune is in the millions of dollars.

Ashimolowo’s philanthropy is another reason for his popularity. The man has always preached to impact lives and demonstrates what it is like to be a good example. As a result, Ashimolowo has always tried to wear the sandals of the underprivileged (which is no great feat considering his background). Ashimolowo has consequently helped countless widows, orphans, and other people who have no means to live satisfyingly. More than this, Ashimolowo has taught others to do the same.

So, at 70, Ashimolowo is a cause for gratitude to God. To many, the man is a burning and shining light.

