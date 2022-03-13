Russia-Ukraine War: Akinyemi Advises Nigeria to Plan for New World Order





*Says military status too weak for Nigeria to be a recognised actor

*Seeks establishment of South Atlantic Treaty Organisation

A former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi Sunday asked Nigeria to plan for a new world order with the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war that had cost at least 2,200 lives and forced no fewer than two million out of their homes.Akinyemi, also a former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), said Nigeria “is not going to be a recognised player in the New World Order unless its ideas and acts are backed by a military status.



”He made this observation in a statement Sunday, saying the rise of China as a global superpower and the outbreak of COVID-19 had created a decline of the old world order and a scrambling for a new world order.With the decline of the old world order, Akinyemi challenged Nigeria “to join in the search for a new world order by becoming an active participant.”Currently, he acknowledged that Nigeria “is not an active participant on the global scene because of a lack of domestic consensus among the domestic foreign policy elite,” which according to him, does not represent the reality.He, however, said: “What is lacking is a focused dialogue by the elite.



This is a situation that is easily rectified by a joint conference organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Institute of International Affairs and the office of the Chief of Staff to the President.”The former minister noted that Nigeria “is not going to be a recognised player in the New World Order unless its ideas and acts are backed by a military status. “Right now, Nigeria with a military budget of $2 billion is ranked in terms of capability as 35th in the world with 223,000 personnel. Pakistan, on the other hand, is ranked tenth with a budget of $10.3 billion, 654,000 personnel, 2200 tanks, 582 aircraft.



Nigeria knows what to do,” Akinyemi said. He, also, tasked Nigeria “to now initiate consultations with all the countries bordering the South Atlantic Ocean towards establishing the South Atlantic Treaty Organisation to keep away all the superpowers in the New World Order. “Even though the call to increase membership of the Security Council of the United Nations is decades old, the recent call by the President of Turkey to overhaul the United Nations is one that Nigeria should entertain and in consultation with medium-power countries examine the details.



“Nigeria should seek to table a detailed blueprint on the paradigm of a new world order to enhance participation by the medium-powers,” the Akinyemi said. Giving more insights into the recent global dynamics, the former minister said the characteristics of the new world order “are not known,” though cited a scramble by medium-income states “to secure seats at the table to create a new world order.” According to him, no one wants to make the mistake of leaving the jigsaw puzzle to the two superpowers of US and China plus a few handpicked European medium-powers and their allies.





