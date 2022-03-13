Police Yet to Receive Notice for Katsina LG Poll, Says Spokesperson

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has said it has not received any official letter from the state Independent Electoral Commission (KATSIEC) notifying it of the April 11 local government elections in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Gambo Isah, disclosed this while answering questions from journalists on the preparedness of the command ahead of the council polls.

The Chairman of the KATSIEC, Ibrahim Bako, had in a press conference, announced that the state local government elections will be conducted on April 11, 2022.

Isah said: “I can’t comment on that because the Katsina State Police Command has not even received an official letter from either the state Independent Electoral Commission or the state government informing us of the election.

“But I believe there is going to be a security council meeting either on Monday or Tuesday and that is where the state INEC will adequately brief the security agencies on the local government election.”

He, however, noted that the command will get reinforcement from the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies for the conduct of the election, stating that the election will be hitch-free.

According to him, “We have been conducting elections here and are always hitch-free. So, I don’t see anything that is going to be different in this local government election.”

