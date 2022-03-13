Police Kill Four Terrorists, Recovers 186 Animals in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





Police operatives in Katsina State have killed four terrorists in Kanyar-Nagora and Tugu Gari villages in Kankara and Matazu Local Government Areas of the state after a fierce gun duel with the hoodlums.

The spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, who disclosed yesterday while briefing journalists in Katsina, said three terrorists were killed in Kanyar-Nagora village and one in Tugu Gari.

He added that the police operatives also set ablaze terrorists’ enclaves at Yellawa and Hakin-Biri villages in Danmusa local government, including that of a notorious terrorist, Na-Iraqi, in Safana local government.

He explained that operatives of the command recovered 186 rustled cows, sheep and two operational motorcycles of the terrorists during the fierce and sting operations in the affected villages.

Isah, a superintendent of police, said: “On 11th March, 2022 between 10:30hrs, a credible intelligence was received terrorists in their numbers on motorbikes, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles attacked Yanmama village, Malumfashi LGA and rustled cows and were on their way into the forest.

“The DPO of Kankara was alerted to block their exit route into the Rugu forest. The team succeeded in blocking the terrorists at Kanyar-Nagora and had a fierce gun duel with them. Three terrorists were neutralised and seven cows recovered.

“The team also successfully repelled the terrorists’ attack on Tugu Gari village and neutralised one of them and recovered 32 cows and 23 sheep.”

