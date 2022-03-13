Person of Phenomenon: Tony Elumelu Wows an Audience in the UK

HighLife

At the rate things are going, Nigerians will eventually take over everything. This is not a prophecy. Any informed person with enough vision can tell you that with people like Tony Elumelu as blazing torches in the corporate sector in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond, it is only a matter of time before all things settle in favour of Africans in general and Nigerians in particular.

A few days ago, Elumelu was among the handful of prestigious individuals who shared the stage with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson as they celebrated the March 8 International Women’s Day. Even as Johnson made calls to the world to improve girl-child development and women’s participation in nations, Elumelu was also available to make both social and economic calls for inclusive development.

The central point of the event to some people was the new global partnership that Elumelu represented United Bank for Africa (UBA) to form with 10 other organizations. The punch of this alliance was to boost the access of female children to quality formal education, and also increase the different means through which these girls and their older counterparts can be gainfully employed in developing countries.

You can imagine Elumelu on the stage presenting point after point to show the bigwigs of the multinational world the needs of the African girl-child. You can picture him with grace and boldness, dishing out convincing facts, enough to make his audience discard their mildly derisive and discounting perspectives.

Considering the big-name organisations that will be partnering with UBA (including Microsoft, PwC, Standard Chartered, Coursera, etc.), it is only a matter of time before Elumelu’s role in the advancement of the African dream of across-the-board development becomes a reality. Then again, this has always been what Elumelu and his team are intent on achieving.

Indeed, Elumelu is a phenomenon, one that is rarely seen anywhere.

