The world as it is traditionally interpreted is split between men and women. Together, humanity gets on the path of development and marches to progress. But some people manage to stand out. Oyindamola Lami Adeyemi, the founder and overall boss of Still Earth Construction and Realty is one of such people. Even now that geniuses have begun to appear in droves, Adeyemi’s position as a pioneering Amazon of contemporary times remains unshakeable.

The March 8 International Women’s Day celebration has reminded everyone of the jewels of inestimable worth that are active women. Adeyemi, who belongs to this class of women, continues to be mentioned in conversation over and over again. But this is no surprise: Adeyemi’s momentum is not the type that time and tides can affect. Instead, hers is the onward and upward way of progress and prestige.

Some people view women with massive intellectual ability in the thick of things as a threat. Such people will find Adeyemi to be the most dangerous type of woman for her intellectual capacity. Every doubt of her ability is swiftly cleared in light of what she has accomplished with Still Earth Construction and Green Renaissance Initiative, the prestige she has added to Tirex Petroleum & Energy as its Executive Chairperson, and the overriding charm of her personality which is never deterred by refusals or criticisms.

Adeyemi is extraordinaire. Due to her seeming humility, news of her many business adventures and achievements have been put under wraps, only for end-of-the-year awards. Even so, Adeyemi shines bright like a diamond.

There is a ceiling for corporate success, for males and females, young and old people, the educated and semi-literate. Adeyemi has positively smashed this ceiling, breaking to the next level ahead of her peers

Oyin Adeyemi: An Amazon Who is Shattering the Glass Ceiling

