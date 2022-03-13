Otunba Timehin Adelegbe, the Great at 60

HighLife

Truly, the best people are like old wine, getting better the older they grow. When comparing Otunba Timehin Adelegbe with the majority of his peers, the words of John Acton that ‘great men are almost always bad men’ tends to come to mind. But this is not the case for Adelegbe whose greatness appears to blaze ever brighter.

A few days ago, the man of the people of Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, Ondo State, celebrated his 60th birthday. As some of the attendees clearly expressed during and after the celebrations, to have Adelegbe as a representative political figure is the blessing of many lifetimes.

The entire Ondo took time out to celebrate one of its sons last weekend. As goodwill messages were pouring out, Adelegbe’s peers from outside Ondo finally got to see what it means to be a practised politician and one that is beloved to his people—two hitherto contradictory concepts.

Adelegbe’s birthday was heavily marked in Ondo, that is true, but he was also celebrated in other regions of the Southwest and Nigeria as a whole. Why? Because Adelegbe is simply an exception when it comes to the archetypal politician in Nigeria in contemporary times.

Adelegbe did not build a great reputation for himself by flattering people every time he opened his mouth. He does not resort to threats, has no scandals against his character or wealth, and very few adversaries across the party systems in the country. The man is exceptional in his bearing, excellent in his actions, and yet, exacting in his office as Owo/Ose Federal Constituency representative.

At 60, Adelegbe cuts the perfect figure of one who is dedicated to the needs of the people, however many they are. No wonder the people love him. It is not just sentiment; Adelegbe knows how to get into the heart of the people, and he has.

