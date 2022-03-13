Olive Branch: Orji Uzor Kalu Mend Fences with Anyaso

HighLife

Human relationships are like buildings that can only be erected after some time. The foundations may be perfect, but moss might still grow across the walls. This is the case with former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and his protégé, the boss of Ceecon Oil and Gas, Chima Anyaso. After what onlookers can consider many years of acrimony, the mentor and mentee duo have finally put the past behind them.

Things are looking up for those in the camp of Kalu and Anyaso, especially people that have been looking forward to their reunion. According to the latest word on the streets, the men who have so much in common have resolved their differences and are looking towards the future with their characteristic optimism charged with an understanding of the times and near-boundless resources.

Based on the narrative from informers, Kalu and Anyaso settled their feud at the tail-end of 2021. More than that, the duo eased off work and the festivities during the busy Christmas period to catch up on old times. As a result, there is more likely to be the kind of business and social collaboration they had during the heyday bouncing back again.

Considering that these men obviously missed each other’s company, what could have separated them in the past? There are many opinions.

According to one source, business interests drove a wedge between Kalu and Anyaso. A different source insists that it was political power combined with business interests. What seems to be the common denominator is the fact that the separation was messy, far messier than the end of the romantic relationship between Anyaso and Kalu’s daughter, Neya, some years ago.

But all that is in the past now. Although the split might have caused Anyaso some political position over the years, there is no question that the reunion will bring even better opportunities to both parties. A timely olive branch is a shield against famine.

