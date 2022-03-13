Obaseki Tasks Edo Sports Commission to Develop 10,000 Athletes

Adibe Emenyonuin Benin City

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has charged the State’s Sports Commission Board to develop 10,000 athletes in different field of sports in the next five years.

Obaseki gave the charge while inaugurating the Yusuf Alli led Sports Commission in Benin City, capital of the state.

He admonished them to pursue policies that would ensure Edo dominate the country in the development and training of athletes.

According to him, “Edo is synonymous with Sports. We owe what we met on the ground to the next generation by catching them young, and rethink sports with all resources we have.

“We have to catch them in schools and those outside school. Success to me will be when we have more than 10,000 Edo people, young men and women, who are so good in sports and can find opportunities locally, nationally and globally.

“People need to prepare for the global market, why can’t we start now?

We just have to catch them young whether it is in swimming, Tennis, Basketball, Table Tennis, Handball or football.

“We should be able to say in five years time, we have trained between ten thousand to twenty thousand, and if one thousand of those become global stars, see what that would do for us,” he stated.

Obaseki also tasked the sports commission board to tap into funding from the private sector to develop infrastructure and drive sporting activities while calling for total reforms and transparency in the administration of sports associations.

He said: “Private capital is fundamentally different from the way government capital behaves.

“There is a high level of transparency because anybody who puts money down wants to see through where that money is going to and how that money is being spent.

“This is because, if they dont see it, you can’t attract more. So, we can’t run the associations the way we used to.

“Sports is sports, politics is politics, let’s separate them. Sports is professional, let’s bring that level of professionalism to it.

“Edo today is the Number one cricket team in Nigeria through private sector spending. I want to see the same in swimming, in gymnastics, in volleyball and Handball.

“I want to walk around neighbourhood’s and see the availability of courts; courts for different sports, and I believe there are private people ready to make that investment if we give them a clear direction on how to come in.

The Edo State Sports Commission has Yusuf Alli, a one time Team Nigeria captain and National Long Jump record holder as Chairman and Sabina Chikere as Permanent Secretary.

Others members of the board include, Chairman Sterling Bank, Asien Ighodalo; President, Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, President; and former Chairman, Edo Football Association, Frank Ilaboya.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

